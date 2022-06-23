Following a performance at this year's Mighty Hoopla festival in London, Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena, and Keisha Buchanan are heading out on tour.

Sugababes are back. It may have been over 20 years since they released their debut album, One Touch , but the iconic British girl band from the '00s is set to put on shows around the country.

The band released three multi-platinum albums: Angels with Dirty Faces (2002), Three (2003) and Taller in More Ways (2005), with numerous number-one singles such as "Hole in the Head" and "Push the Button".

With tickets being released on 29th June, here's all the information you need to get your tickets first.

Sugababes 2022 reunion tour: when and where are the UK shows?

The girl band is returning with a bang and will be travelling across England. Starting in Bristol on 16th October, the trio will then travel throughout the month and November before finishing the tour in London.

Here is a list of the UK dates and venues:

Sunday 16th October 2022 | SWX, Bristol

Monday 17th October 2022 | Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-On-Sea

Friday 21st October 2022 | O2 Apollo, Manchester

Sunday 23rd October 2022 | O2 Academy, Leeds

Monday 24th October 2022 | O2 Academy, Sheffield

Tuesday 28th October 2022 | O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Saturday 29th October 2022 | O2 Guidhall, Southampton

Tuesday 1st November 2022 | O2 Academy, Birmingham

Wednesday 2nd November | Eventim Apollo, London

How to get tickets for Sugababes UK reunion tour

Tickets for the Sugababes UK tour will be on sale from 10am on Friday 1st July. However, there are a number of presales to take advantage of. These include for O2 Priority customers and a Live Nation presale.

All presale tickets are available from Wednesday 29th June, at 10am.

