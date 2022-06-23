The Radio Times logo
We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Sugababes announce first UK tour in over 20 years – here's how to get tickets

After 20 years, the original Sugababes are returning for a UK tour – here's how to get tickets to the 2022 tour in October.

Sugababes tour tickets 2022
By
Published: Thursday, 23rd June 2022 at 12:45 pm

Sugababes are back. It may have been over 20 years since they released their debut album, One Touch, but the iconic British girl band from the '00s is set to put on shows around the country.

Advertisement

Following a performance at this year's Mighty Hoopla festival in London, Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena, and Keisha Buchanan are heading out on tour.

The band released three multi-platinum albums: Angels with Dirty Faces (2002), Three (2003) and Taller in More Ways (2005), with numerous number-one singles such as "Hole in the Head" and "Push the Button".

With tickets being released on 29th June, here's all the information you need to get your tickets first.

Buy tickets for Sugababes 2022 UK reunion tour at Ticketmaster

Sugababes 2022 reunion tour: when and where are the UK shows?

The girl band is returning with a bang and will be travelling across England. Starting in Bristol on 16th October, the trio will then travel throughout the month and November before finishing the tour in London.

Here is a list of the UK dates and venues:

  • Sunday 16th October 2022 | SWX, Bristol
  • Monday 17th October 2022 | Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-On-Sea
  • Friday 21st October 2022 | O2 Apollo, Manchester
  • Sunday 23rd October 2022 | O2 Academy, Leeds
  • Monday 24th October 2022 | O2 Academy, Sheffield
  • Tuesday 28th October 2022 | O2 Academy, Bournemouth
  • Saturday 29th October 2022 | O2 Guidhall, Southampton
  • Tuesday 1st November 2022 | O2 Academy, Birmingham
  • Wednesday 2nd November | Eventim Apollo, London

How to get tickets for Sugababes UK reunion tour

Tickets for the Sugababes UK tour will be on sale from 10am on Friday 1st July. However, there are a number of presales to take advantage of. These include for O2 Priority customers and a Live Nation presale.

All presale tickets are available from Wednesday 29th June, at 10am.

Buy tickets for Sugababes 2022 UK reunion tour at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Looking for more inspiration for what to do at the weekend? Head to our guides on the best West End shows and immersive experiences in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content