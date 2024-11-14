Now, the production has proven to be so supremely popular that it's heading to Broadway. Stateside theatre lovers will be able to see it at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) for its US premiere from 28th February until 6th April 2025.

However, before the cast and crew leave for New York, they've got one more thing to do. Demand for the show in the UK never died down; therefore, the production will be enjoying a transfer to London's West End.

The full cast for the original production at the Alemida Theatre will be returning for the West End transfer. This means audiences will be able to enjoy seeing Dwane Walcott as Harold, Anjana Vasan (Sex Education) as Stella, Patsy Ferran as Blanche and, of course, Paul Mescal as Stanley.

Mescal first got his major acting breakthrough in the hit BBC series Normal People, and since then has starred in Aftersun and All of Us Strangers. He's now entering his hero era thanks to his starring role in Ridley Scott's Gladiator II.

Mescal's performance as Stanley quickly became the stuff of legend, earning him an Olivier Award for Best Actor.

For the chance to see the star on stage in one of the most talked-about shows on the West End, we've put together the ultimate guide to how you can get tickets.

What else is coming to London's West End? Hercules the musical will be premiering in 2025, as well as Jamie Lloyd's production of The Tempest starring Sigourney Weaver.

When and where is A Streetcar Named Desire showing?

Rebecca Frecknall's production of A Streetcar Named Desire will be heading to the West End in 2025.

Performances will run from 3rd until 22nd February 2025 at the Noël Coward Theatre.

The Noël Coward Theatre is located in London's Soho, with Leicester Square (Northern and Piccadilly lines), Covent Garden (Piccadilly line), Charing Cross (Northern line, Bakerloo line and trains) and Embankment (Northern, Circle and District lines) tube stations all within walking distance, as well as plenty of bus routes.

How long is A Streetcar Named Desire starring Paul Mescal?

The production will last two hours and 45 minutes, which includes an interval.

When do A Streetcar Named Desire West End tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the production are being released in stages.

Priority booking has now closed, as priority tickets went live at 2pm on Thursday 14th November.

However, you can still try for general sale tickets, which will go live at 10am on Friday 15th November.

How to get tickets to see Paul Mescal in A Streetcar Named Desire

Given that the last staging of this production sold out, demand is expected to be ultra-high for the West End transfer.

We're not going to lie; getting tickets for A Streetcar Named Desire on the West End is going to be tough. The initial production was completely sold out, and tickets shot up in price after Paul Mescal won an Olivier Award for his portrayal of Stanley.

While priority access may have ended, never fear. It won't be impossible to get tickets in general sale. Just be sure to get online bright and early, at least 10 or 15 minutes before tickets go on sale.

It's likely that you'll end up in an online queue for tickets, so be sure not to refresh your page in case you lose your place.

