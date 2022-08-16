The Rugby League World Cup is one of the hottest events in the international rugby league, with teams like England, Fiji, New Zealand, and Tonga competing to take home the coveted trophy.

It’s a busy time for sports fans at the moment. Football fans will still be on a high from the Lionesses taking home the Women's Euro 2022 winner's title, and the Premier League kicking off; cricket fans are having a great time, too, with The Hundred fully underway. Now, it's rugby fans' turn to get excited.

This year, more teams than ever before will compete in the tournament: four groups with four teams each have already been decided, with England in a group with France, Greece, and Samoa. Of course, you should still expect the same rivalries, excitement, and pre-game Sipi Taus and Hakas.

So, the teams are split into groups, the schedule is set, and all that’s left now is for you to secure your tickets for October. Here’s how you can get your hands on them.

Buy tickets for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup at RLWC website

When is the Rugby League World Cup 2022?

The first two matches take place on Saturday 15th October 2022, with England and Samoa, and Australia and Fiji going head to head.

Then, the quarter-finals kick-off on Friday 4th November, with the semis happening one week later on Friday 11th November.

The Rugby League World Cup 2022 final of both the Men's and Women's tournaments on Saturday 19th November. The wheelchair tournament finishes a day earlier on Friday 18th November.

Matches are held at various stadiums across the UK, including cities such as Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield and Coventry.

There are also Women's and Wheelchair matches from early November, with tickets for those games also on sale now.

England's Women play their first match against Brazil in Leeds on 1st November, with the first England Wheelchair following two days later in London.

Buy tickets for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup at the RLWC website

Are you an all-round sports fan? Here's how to get cheap football tickets, or bag Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker tickets for the fight in Manchester.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get tickets to the Rugby League World Cup 2022

Tickets for the Rugby League World Cup are on sale right now at the official RLWC site.

You’ll need to register an account before purchasing tickets but don’t worry, this is completely free. Ticket prices start at £5, but can reach highs of over £200 depending on the match and seats.

The schedule for the first 24 games is up on the site already, and there’s also the opportunity to buy tickets for the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final, although we don’t know which teams have made the cut yet.

Here is the full list of the Men's Rugby League World Cup 2022 dates and venues:

Buy tickets to the Rugby League World Cup at RLWC

Advertisement

For more tickets to the latest sporting events, check out our Going Out section. For more experiences, be sure to take a look at the London experience gifts and the city's London walking tours.