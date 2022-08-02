The Hundred cricket TV schedule 2022: Fixtures, BBC and Sky coverage
Your complete guide to watching The Hundred live on BBC and Sky Sports, including fixtures, dates, times and channels.
The Hundred is back for a second year with extensive TV coverage to savour throughout the summer.
Reigning champions in the women's event, the Oval Invincibles, and men's champions, Southern Brave, will return to defend their titles in 2022.
A number of big names, including an array of England international stars, will take to pitches across the nation as the action gets under way – and if you can't make it to a game, fear not.
BBC and Sky Sports will bring every game between them to the nation live on TV. Around 16.1 million fans tuned in across the span of last year's tournament, and will be keen to see the short-format game return this summer.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch The Hundred, including the fixture list, TV schedule, channel information, dates and times.
How to watch The Hundred
The Hundred is readily available to watch across a range of platforms, from Sky Sports to BBC.
Sky Sports are the key rights holders with every single match to be made available on their platforms. You can also sign up for a NOW Membership pass – for a day or a month – to soak up all the action.
BBC boasts the rights to show 18 matches across the tournament on BBC Two, including both the women's and men's finals.
The Hundred TV schedule
Women's and men's matches will be played on the same day, in the same location, one after the other from Thursday 11th August.
The first round of eight women's group stage matches has been cancelled in 2022 to avoid clashing with women's T20 cricket featuring at the Commonwealth Games.
Every game will be shown live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Mix or the Sky Sports app. We have highlighted the matches being shown on BBC below:
All UK times.
Wednesday 3rd August
Southern Brave v Welsh Fire
Men: 7pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)
Thursday 4th August
Oval Invincibles v London Spirit
Men: 6:30pm
Friday 5th August
Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers
Men: 6:30pm
Saturday 6th August
Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix
Men: 2:30pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)
Sunday 7th August
Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles
Men: 2pm
Monday 8th August
London Spirit v Manchester Originals
Men: 6:30pm
Tuesday 9th August
Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets
Men: 6:30pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)
Wednesday 10th August
Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave
Men: 6:30pm
Thursday 11th August
Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers
Men: 3pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)
Women: 6:30pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)
Friday 12th August
Southern Brave v London Spirit
Women: 3pm
Men: 6:30pm
Saturday 13th August
Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets
Women: 11am
Men: 2:30pm
Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix
Women: 2:30pm
Men: 6pm
Sunday 14th August
Northern Superchargers v London Spirit
Women: 11am
Men: 2:30pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)
Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave
Women: 2:30pm
Men: 6pm
Monday 15th August
Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets
Women: 3pm
Men: 6:30pm
Tuesday 16th August
Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire
Women: 3pm
Men: 6:30pm
Wednesday 17th August
Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles
Women: 3:30pm
Men: 7pm
Thursday 18th August
Southern Brave v Manchester Originals
Women: 3:30pm
Men: 7pm
Friday 19th August
Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers
Women: 3:30pm
Men: 7pm
Saturday 20th August
Trent Rockets v London Spirit
Women: 3:30pm
Men: 7pm
Sunday 21st August
Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals
Women: 3:30pm
Men: 7pm
Monday 22nd August
Welsh Fire v Southern Brave
Women: 3pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)
Men: 6:30pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)
Tuesday 23rd August
Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix
Women: 3pm (BBC iPlayer)
Men: 6:30pm
Wednesday 24th August
London Spirit v Welsh Fire
Women: 3pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)
Men: 6:30pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)
Thursday 25th August
Southern Brave v Trent Rockets
Women: 3:30pm (BBC iPlayer)
Men: 7pm
Friday 26th August
Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers
Women: 3:30pm
Men: 7pm
Saturday 27th August
London Spirit v Oval Invincibles
Women: 3:30pm
Men: 7pm
Sunday 28th August
Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals
Women: 3:30pm
Men: 7pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)
Monday 29th August
Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire
Women: 3:30pm
Men: 7pm
Tuesday 30th August
London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix
Women: 3pm
Men: 6:30pm
Wednesday 31st August
Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave
Women: 11:30am
Men: 3pm
Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles
Women: 3pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)
Men: 6:30pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)
Friday 2nd September
The Eliminator
Women: 3pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)
Men: 6:30pm
Saturday 3rd September
The Final
Women: 3pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)
Men: 6:30pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)
The Hundred rules
Of course, one of the major talking points of the tournament has been the drastic shake-up of rules and language used to describe the action.
'Wickets' have been scrapped in favour of 'outs' and 'overs' replaced with 'balls' as part of the overhaul, while there are rule changes which see bowlers bowl five or 10-ball stints, as opposed to a traditional six-ball over.
Check out our full guide to The Hundred rules for more information, details, terminology and more so you can work out what's going on.
How to buy The Hundred tickets
Tickets for The Hundred are now on sale with group stage matches and eliminators still available.
Season tickets and final tickets are now sold out, but you can still go along and support your local team in The Hundred in regular games and play-off equivalents.
Check out the official website of The Hundred for the latest ticket details.
