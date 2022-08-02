Reigning champions in the women's event, the Oval Invincibles, and men's champions, Southern Brave, will return to defend their titles in 2022.

The Hundred is back for a second year with extensive TV coverage to savour throughout the summer.

A number of big names, including an array of England international stars, will take to pitches across the nation as the action gets under way – and if you can't make it to a game, fear not.

BBC and Sky Sports will bring every game between them to the nation live on TV. Around 16.1 million fans tuned in across the span of last year's tournament, and will be keen to see the short-format game return this summer.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch The Hundred, including the fixture list, TV schedule, channel information, dates and times.

How to watch The Hundred

The Hundred is readily available to watch across a range of platforms, from Sky Sports to BBC.

Sky Sports are the key rights holders with every single match to be made available on their platforms. You can also sign up for a NOW Membership pass – for a day or a month – to soak up all the action.

BBC boasts the rights to show 18 matches across the tournament on BBC Two, including both the women's and men's finals.

The Hundred TV schedule

Women's and men's matches will be played on the same day, in the same location, one after the other from Thursday 11th August.

The first round of eight women's group stage matches has been cancelled in 2022 to avoid clashing with women's T20 cricket featuring at the Commonwealth Games.

Every game will be shown live on Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Mix or the Sky Sports app. We have highlighted the matches being shown on BBC below:

All UK times.

The Hundred fixtures 2022 The Hundred / Sky

Wednesday 3rd August

Southern Brave v Welsh Fire

Men: 7pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)

Thursday 4th August

Oval Invincibles v London Spirit

Men: 6:30pm

Friday 5th August

Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers

Men: 6:30pm

Saturday 6th August

Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix

Men: 2:30pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)

Sunday 7th August

Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles

Men: 2pm

Monday 8th August

London Spirit v Manchester Originals

Men: 6:30pm

Tuesday 9th August

Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets

Men: 6:30pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)

Wednesday 10th August

Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave

Men: 6:30pm

Thursday 11th August

Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers

Men: 3pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)

Women: 6:30pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)

Friday 12th August

Southern Brave v London Spirit

Women: 3pm

Men: 6:30pm

Saturday 13th August

Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets

Women: 11am

Men: 2:30pm

Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix

Women: 2:30pm

Men: 6pm

Sunday 14th August

Northern Superchargers v London Spirit

Women: 11am

Men: 2:30pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)

Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave

Women: 2:30pm

Men: 6pm

Monday 15th August

Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets

Women: 3pm

Men: 6:30pm

Tuesday 16th August

Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire

Women: 3pm

Men: 6:30pm

Wednesday 17th August

Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles

Women: 3:30pm

Men: 7pm

Thursday 18th August

Southern Brave v Manchester Originals

Women: 3:30pm

Men: 7pm

Friday 19th August

Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers

Women: 3:30pm

Men: 7pm

Saturday 20th August

Trent Rockets v London Spirit

Women: 3:30pm

Men: 7pm

Sunday 21st August

Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals

Women: 3:30pm

Men: 7pm

Monday 22nd August

Welsh Fire v Southern Brave

Women: 3pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)

Men: 6:30pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)

Tuesday 23rd August

Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix

Women: 3pm (BBC iPlayer)

Men: 6:30pm

Wednesday 24th August

London Spirit v Welsh Fire

Women: 3pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)

Men: 6:30pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)

Thursday 25th August

Southern Brave v Trent Rockets

Women: 3:30pm (BBC iPlayer)

Men: 7pm

Friday 26th August

Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers

Women: 3:30pm

Men: 7pm

Saturday 27th August

London Spirit v Oval Invincibles

Women: 3:30pm

Men: 7pm

Sunday 28th August

Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals

Women: 3:30pm

Men: 7pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)

Monday 29th August

Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire

Women: 3:30pm

Men: 7pm

Tuesday 30th August

London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix

Women: 3pm

Men: 6:30pm

Wednesday 31st August

Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave

Women: 11:30am

Men: 3pm

Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles

Women: 3pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)

Men: 6:30pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)

Friday 2nd September

The Eliminator

Women: 3pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)

Men: 6:30pm

Saturday 3rd September

The Final

Women: 3pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)

Men: 6:30pm (BBC Two + BBC iPlayer)

The Hundred rules

Of course, one of the major talking points of the tournament has been the drastic shake-up of rules and language used to describe the action.

'Wickets' have been scrapped in favour of 'outs' and 'overs' replaced with 'balls' as part of the overhaul, while there are rule changes which see bowlers bowl five or 10-ball stints, as opposed to a traditional six-ball over.

Check out our full guide to The Hundred rules for more information, details, terminology and more so you can work out what's going on.

How to buy The Hundred tickets

Tickets for The Hundred are now on sale with group stage matches and eliminators still available.

Season tickets and final tickets are now sold out, but you can still go along and support your local team in The Hundred in regular games and play-off equivalents.

Check out the official website of The Hundred for the latest ticket details.

