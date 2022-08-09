Joyce has rocketed to the top end of the heavyweight division over the last few years, with landmark wins over Daniel Dubois, Bryant Jennings and — most recently — a quick-fire four-round stoppage of Christian Hammer. Now, the Englishman has set his sights on former Anthony Joshua opponent, Joseph Parker.

Two of the most highly regarded heavyweights in boxing are about to go toe-to-toe in Manchester and you can be there live to see them fight it out. Our guide tells you everything you need to know about the fight and how to get tickets.

Buy Joyce vs Parker tickets at Ticketmaster

The New Zealander is a fantastic fighter in his own right and has fought against and beaten plenty of top-ranked contenders. British fans will remember his two points wins over Finchley favourite Derek Chisora, in his last two fights, as well as losses to Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua.

The scene is set for these two hard-hitting heavyweights to go head-to-head at Manchester's AO Arena, but who will win and how can you get tickets to watch them compete live?

Joyce vs Parker UK date: When and where is the fight?

The fight is set to take place on 24th September 2022, at the AO Arena in Manchester. There's not too long to wait!

You can grab your tickets now for a chance to see this fight in the flesh.

Buy Joyce vs Parker tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get tickets to Joyce vs Parker in Manchester

Joyce only took four rounds to stop Christian Hammer back July

Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster, with plenty of seats remaining in the AO Arena. However, it's worth acting fast as these tickets could be in fairly high demand.

Use the links below for the latest info on pricing and availability.

Buy Joyce vs Parker tickets at Ticketmaster

Joyce vs Parker fight preview: what to expect from next month's fight

Undefeated 36-year-old Joyce has only fought 14 times as a professional, having spent much of his career in the amateur code. He competed as part of Team GB and won silver in the 2016 Olympics, losing out to France's Tony Yoka in the final.

Comparatively, Parker achieved slightly less as an amateur — though he was decorated — but has more than double Joyce's experience in the professional ring, with 30 wins and two losses to his name.

Parker has stopped 21 of those defeated opponents inside the distance, leaving him with an impressive 66% knockout ratio – albeit one that pales into insignificance next to Joyce's outstanding 93% ratio. Both men possess plenty of power then and a knockout could well happen in Manchester.

Buy Joyce vs Parker tickets at Ticketmaster

Stylistically, Joyce is known for his aggressive, hard-punching, come-forward boxing — whereas Parker has the capacity to be more elusive and box on the back foot when it suits him.

If Parker is to succeed against the aptly-named 'Juggernaut' Joe Joyce, he may have to box one of his more tactical fights, using angles and boxing on the back foot. Whether he'll be able to do so effectively enough to negate the Englishman's shocking power and immense fitness remains to be seen. Joyce is currently favourite to win the fight and we wouldn't be surprised to see him stop Parker in the later rounds, after a tough, competitive fight.

Buy Joyce vs Parker tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more on boxing and ticketing, take a look at our preview of the upcoming world title bout between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields, for which tickets are still available, or head over to our Going Out section for more event inspiration.