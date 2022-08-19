The World Cup 2022 will be a World Cup with a difference — played in winter to allow for the scorching heat of Qatar, the tournament is set to take place in a series of newly-built stadiums that have stirred up controversy around the globe.

The biggest football tournament in the world is almost here. Yes, it's less than 100 days until the FIFA World Cup 2022 begins, with the greatest football players — and the best international teams — ready to go head to head in the Middle East.

The first group games in the World Cup 2022 will get underway in late November — the opener is Qatar vs Ecuador on the 20th — with England set to play on the 21st, 25th and 29th of the month against group adversaries Iran, the USA and Wales.

This is the first time the tournament has been held in a Middle Eastern country and the last time it will feature only 32 teams, with future World Cups set to be boosted to a roster of 48.

This year's edition of the World Cup has stirred up plenty of controversy which has to be acknowledged, with the likes of Amnesty International issuing statements on the tournament.

However, now the competition is growing closer and will certainly go ahead in its originally-planned host nation, it's inevitable that there will be plenty of entertaining football taking place as fans from around the globe look on. The current favourites are Brazil and current champions France, with England and Spain also well-fancied to take football's ultimate prize.

If you want to be pitch-side watching the world's best players go head to head, then read on for our guide to grabbing tickets for the 2022 World Cup.

When can I buy 2022 FIFA World Cup tickets?

FIFA's own opening ticket sale saw more than 800,000 tickets sold. Since then, the organisation has held second and third phase sales, meaning right now, it is a little trickier to get your hands on the highly-prized tickets.

There are still ways to get tickets to the World Cup 2022, but we will warn you that you'll pay much more than the original face value price and have to go via re-sale sites.

How to buy 2022 FIFA World Cup tickets

We've found tickets for England's opening games — and most other fixtures — at the sites listed below. We've only listed sites with good Trustpilot ratings, but be sure to do your research when buying from ticket resale sites.

Buy World Cup 2022 tickets at Livefootballtickets.com

There are still some tickets available through FIFA — though these are running out fast — or in travel bundles from Qatar airways. Use the links below for the latest on pricing and availability.

How much does a 2022 World Cup ticket cost?

At time of writing, resale tickets for England's opening game cost a whopping £239 plus a £71.70 booking fee, making a grand total of £310.70. Of course, this is much more than a face-value ticket would cost, but trying to get tickets at this late stage is tricky business.

If you're determined to get a face-value ticket, keep regularly checking back on the FIFA ticketing site, which will be updated as and when tickets become available for the games. Those bought through FIFA will be available at a lower price.

Tickets for matches between less highly-ranked — or in-demand — teams can be found cheaper, even on resale sites. They still come at a premium though. For example, tickets to see Serbia vs Cameroon are currently listed at £123 with a fee of £36.90. That's a total of £159.90.

Buy World Cup 2022 tickets at Livefootballtickets.com

