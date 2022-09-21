It's a slightly unusual 90's-style design with a blue pattern almost draped over the shoulders of the shirt. It's also got a taped blue 'ringer' finish on the sleeves and — of course — the iconic three lions crest.

The World Cup is almost here and England's new kit just officially launched. Following a recent leak, fans have known what to expect for a little while but now, if you want to get behind Gareth Southgate's men you can bag your very own 2022 England shirt.

That crest is moved back to the left-hand side of the shirt, unlike the previous kit which saw the logo sit centrally, with a Nike logo and number just below.

Nike's latest offering has split opinion among fans but could become a historic shirt if England see success in Qatar in two months' time.

There's also a slightly more retro-styled new away kit. Of course, it's in England's classic away strip red, with a collar and detailing similar to the Umbro kits of years gone by.

So, how do you get your hands on one of these new shirts?

Buy England World Cup kit from £74.95 at England Store

Want to see the action live in Qatar? Here's how to get England World Cup 2022 tickets.

How to buy the new England 2022 World Cup kit

The new kits — home and away — are available from the England Store. There aren't any great deals yet as the kits have only just been released and are in high demand ahead of the World Cup.

Prices start at £74.95 for the 2022 England Home Stadium Shirt, and £114.95 for the 2022 England Home Match Shirt. It is the same price for the new Away shirts.

If you want to add a name to the back of the shirt, it'll cost you an extra £15.

The England Store is offering free UK shipping on purchases over £20 with the code ENGFS20.

When does the FIFA 2022 World Cup start?

The first game of the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar's Al Bayt Stadium on the 20th November, with Qatar vs Ecuador.

England are set to begin their campaign a day later on 21st November against Iran. This is just eight days after the Premier League finishes for its World Cup-enforced winter break.

Also in the group are the USA and Wales, making for an intriguing mix. Wales overcame Ukraine to qualify for the tournament and will pin their hopes on star man, Gareth Bale, who will need to perform well for them to progress.

Meanwhile, the USA will field a strong team featuring Premier League attackers Christian Pulisic and Brenden Aaronsen. England fans will bitterly remember drawing 1-1 with the USA in the 2010 World Cup, as goalkeeper Rob Green made a costly and memorable fumble.

Iran are outsiders in the group but they're managed by former Manchester United assistant manager, Carlos Queiroz. Only time will tell if they're able to spring a surprise on their more highly-ranked group adversaries.

The final will take place in Doha on Sunday 18th December.

