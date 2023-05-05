Taking place at Twickenham Stadium, the two-day London tournament will mark the end of this year’s Rugby 7s circuit and will see the series champion crowned.

If you love sport but don’t quite have the attention span for an 80-minute match, then the RadioTimes.com has the perfect day out for you. The HSBC London 7s is back this May and its rugby and a party all rolled into one.

Once again, 16 teams will battle it out on the pitch with only seven minutes per half to get themselves the win. Quick, thrilling and a score that can change on a dime, Rugby 7s the perfect event for sport nauses and novices alike.

But that’s not all, the London Rugby 7s is also a full-on party, complete with fancy dress, live music and ruckloads of food and drink. Often used as a day out for stag and hen do’s, the event is known for it’s lively atmosphere, and this year the theme is disco so you can expect an epic playlist.

Tickets for the London Rugby 7s are on sale now and there are still tickets available. So, it’s time to gain the advantage and get that last-gasp victory by grabbing yourself a ticket today.

Buy Rugby 7s tickets at eticketing

Love live rugby? You can also get tickets to the Gallagher Premiership final this May.

What is Rugby 7s?

Rugby 7s is a smaller scale version of rugby union in which teams of seven play for 14 minutes (seven minutes each half) and, as per usual, try to score as many points as possible through try’s, conversions, and penalties. Much of the rules are the same as rugby 15’s except there are no rolling mauls and scrums are made up of three forwards as opposed to eight.

More like this

7s is currently the only form of rugby played in the Olympic Games, having been added for the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The league table for this year’s series is being dominated by New Zealand, with Argentina and Fiji close behind. At the moment Britain are in 10th for the men’s team, but anything could happen at the London tournament.

Buy Rugby 7s tickets at eticketing

When and where are the London Rugby 7s 2023?

The London Rugby 7s takes place over two days in May at the home of English rugby, Twickenham Stadium. Here’s the full details of the event:

20th – 21st May 2023 – Twickenham Stadium, London

The first day is the Group Stages day where 16 teams play three matches each in pools of four, the second day is Finals Day, which will see all the teams compete again in quarter and semi finals until one member is declared the tournament champion. This year, the rules have changed so that the lowest six teams will go into a relegation battle to avoid actually being kicked out of the series itself. Plus, because London is the last stop in the World 7s circuit, the series champion will be announced alongside the tournament champion.

In 2022 the event attracted over 72,000 fans across the weekend, and featured music from the likes of Sigma and Mistajam in the Fan Village, as well as a ton of food stalls. This year, the day kicks off at 9am and attendees can expect a full day of food, drink, and rugby hijinks.

What is the theme of the London Rugby 7s 2023?

You better grab your platforms and rehearse some fancy footwork, because the theme of this year’s tournament is disco.

Every year the London 7’s becomes a spectacle of vivid outfits and group fancy dress, with previous themes including sci-fi and safari. Costumes aren’t compulsory but they are a big part of the spirit of the day.

Plus, after the final whistle England Rugby always organise an afterparty, which will be held this year at The Clapham Grand. With performers, immersive acts and a ton of party bangers, you can party the night away until 3pm, and, best of all, you can buy tickets right here.

Buy tickets to the London 7s After Party from £19.89 at Dice

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much do tickets to the London Rugby 7s cost?

Ticket prices for the Rugby 7s start at £10 for lower tier seats behind the try line, and go up to £28 for the corners and £44 if you want to sit between the 22 and halfway lines.

On the Group Stages day the £10 seats are sold out but there are still some available for the Sunday. So, if you’re quick you can tackle yourself a bargain.

Buy Rugby 7s tickets at eticketing

How to get tickets to the London Rugby 7s 2023

Rugby 7s tickets are still available to buy for both the Group Stages day and Finals Day. Tickets are sold on eticketing and you’ll have to make an England Rugby account to get them. Once you’re through, there’s plenty of seats left in the lower and middle tiers for the Saturday, and only seats available in the lower tier for the Sunday.

Buy Rugby 7s tickets at eticketing

Here in our Going Out section, we're devoted to covering the very best of sport. We've got advise on how to get Wimbledon hospitality tickets, how to grab a spot at the Champions League Final, as well as great days out like the best golf gift experiences and best F1 experience days.