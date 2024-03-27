This epic e-sports tournament is returning to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park once again following the success of last year’s sell-out event.

Across the two days, 16 teams will compete in a series of gruelling matches in the hopes of obtaining victory, a share of the $255,000 prize pot, and a spot at the autumn’s Rocket League World Championships.

Last year, the London Major was won by Team Vitality, who later went on to claim the World title, but with new and old talent on the scene, who knows what this summer will bring.

So, here’s how you can get tickets to the RLCS 2024.

How does Rocket League Championship Series work?

The RLCS Championships are comprised of three in-person tournaments. First, there’s two Majors, which take place in the first half of the year, followed by the World Championships in September.

16 teams will compete in the Majors, and the top teams who earned the most cumulative points for the entire 2024 season will be invited to the Rocket League World Championship to compete for the ultimate title.

When is the Rocket League Championship Series 2024?

This RLCS Major 2 will take place on Saturday 22nd – Sunday 23rd June 2024. Right now, you can only buy a full weekend ticket, but we’ll be sure to let you know if single day tickets appear.

Where will the Rocket League Championship Series 2024 be?

The RLCS Major will be returning to London’s Copper Box Arena after a sold-out event in 2022.

After hosting these plus championships for League of Legends, Gran Turismo, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends in the past year, the arena has become the "number one destination for esports".

Stuart Hutchison, General Manager at Copper Box Arena, said: "Copper Box Arena has firmly established itself as the UK home of esports and it is fitting that we are kicking off our new 10-year partnership with the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park by welcoming back Rocket League."

The Copper Box was previously the cycling arena during the 2012 London Olympic Games, sitting right in the heart of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. To get there, you can head to Stratford via the Elizabeth, Central and Jubilee lines or the DLR, or go to Hackney Wick on the Overground.

How to get tickets to the Rocket League Championship Series 2024

Pre-sale opened today, Wednesday 27th March, for O2 customers and a second pre-sale will go live at 10am tomorrow for Live Nation customers and those who pre-registered.

Meanwhile, general sale will begin at 10am on Friday 29th March via Ticketmaster.

Buy Rocket League Championship Series tickets at Ticketmaster

