It’s no surprise that Williams is something of a record-breaking superstar: he joined pop ground Take That when he was just 16, and contributed towards the band’s 28 top 40 singles, before embarking on a solo career.

Stoke-on-Trent born and bred singer, Robbie Williams, is no stranger to breaking records. His impressive discography includes seven number one singles here in the UK, and 11 of his 12 studio albums went straight to the top spot, with six of those albums earning a space in the 100 biggest-selling albums in the UK. He also gained a Guinness World Record in 2006 for selling 1.6million tickets in one day for his Close Encounters Tour.

His solo work blessed our ears with tunes like ‘Angels’, ‘Rock DJ’, ‘Feel’, and our personal favourite, ‘Something Stupid’ with Nicole Kidman — which isn’t technically a Christmas song, but the festive music video always gets us in the holiday spirit.

Williams then re-joined Take That in 2006, but was he ‘Back for Good’? Unfortunately not. Although the original five-piece did release the album ‘Progress’ during this time, which featured the bop ‘The Flood’.

If this trip down memory lane has you in the mood to see Robbie Williams live, well, you’re in luck! Williams is joining other music legends, such as Tears for Fears and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, at Radio 2 Live in Leeds this September.

Robbie Williams is also touring with his new album, XXV, which is on sale in September this year. So there’s double the opportunity to see the musician live.

Here’s how you can bag tickets.

Robbie Williams to headline Radio 2 Live: when and where is it happening?

Radio 2 Live is an annual festival which hosts some of the biggest acts from the UK and America.

This year, it’s taking place at Temple Newsam in Leeds on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th September, and it has an exciting line-up of over 20 artists and DJs across the park.

On Saturday, you’ll see the likes of Simple Minds, Craig David, Bananarama, and Kaiser Chiefs, with Manchester band Elbow headlining.

Then on Sunday, it’s Nile Rodgers & Chic, George Ezra, Emeli Sandé, and Olly Murs’ turns to take the stage, with Robbie Williams headlining. The ‘She’s The One’ singer will be accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra throughout his performance.

About the concert, Williams said: “I’m thrilled to be performing at Radio 2 Live at Leeds with my band and the legendary BBC Concert Orchestra in September. I’m really looking forward to seeing you all in Leeds.”

To see Robbie Williams elsewhere in the UK, be sure to check out his XXV tour, too.

How to get Radio 2 Live tickets to see Robbie Williams perform in Leeds

Tickets to Radio 2 Live are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to see Robbie Williams as he headlines the Leeds-based festival on Sunday 18th September.

Along with individual day tickets for Saturday and Sunday, Ticketmaster is also offering hotel packages.

