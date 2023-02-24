The London rock band’s Margate show comes as an extension of their recently rescheduled UK and Ireland tour, as they were forced to postpone their remaining December shows last year due to frontman Brian Molko losing his voice. Placebo will be touring North America and Europe this year, beginning in Mexico on Monday 17th April and ending in France on Friday 25th August, and the tour also includes solo shows and festivals.

Placebo are a band who not only produce incredible original tracks, such as Every You Every Me and Pure Morning, but also impeccable covers. Controversially, we’d say Placebo’s version of Running Up That Hill is better than the original (sorry, Kate Bush).

Placebo's upcoming Margate gig is part of the Margate Summer Series which runs from June to September, and will take place at Dreamland on Friday 9th June. Also at Margate Summer Series are Bastille, UB40, Primal Scream and Happy Mondays, plus many more.

Launched at a time when the Britpop genre showed no sign of slowing down, Placebo, comprised of vocalist-guitarist Brian Molko and guitarist-bassist Stefan Olsdal, stood out amongst the brighter, catchier alternative rock styles of chart-dominators Blur and Oasis.

Placebo’s self-titled debut album peaked at number five on the UK Albums Chart, and the standout single Nancy Boy was praised for its gender non-conforming content. It was this song that attracted the attention of iconic singer-songwriter David Bowie. Bowie invited the band to open several of his concerts in 1996, and to play at his 50th birthday celebrations.

To date, Placebo have released eight studio albums — all of which have reached the top 20 in the UK — and have sold more than 11 million records worldwide. The British band have also won the MTV Europe Music Award for the Best Alternative Act, and the Kerrang! Classic Songwriter Award.

Here’s how to get tickets to see Placebo live in Margate this summer.

Placebo was formed in London back in 1994 by Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal, and although other musicians have joined and left the band, the two original members have stayed right through to The Bitter End.

The duo have announced an incredible open air show at Dreamland Margate in June this year, and here are the details:

When do the new Placebo tickets go on sale?

To hear tracks like Running Up That Hill, Special Needs and The Bitter End live, head over to Ticketweb at 9am on Friday 24th February for the general on sale release.

With the concert taking place at Dreamland in Margate — a seafront location which boasts food and drinks stalls, plus theme park rides — the concert is sure to be one to remember this summer.

