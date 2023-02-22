Taking place on 1st July 2023, this night will be the biggest wrestling show the UK has seen for a very long time, with WWE’s most iconic names all heading this way. What started as a small part of WrestleMania is now one of WWE’s ‘Big Five’ events, annually drawing in massive crowds thanks to its superstar line-up and utter chaos of the matches.

This summer, London’s O2 Arena is hosting a major event in the wrestling calendar: WWE’s Money in the Bank.

But that’s not all. The night before, the O2 will also be hosting Friday Night Smackdown, which will be broadcast live from the UK for the very first time. In anticipation of these mammoth matches, Ticketmaster is holding a special sale where you can buy combo tickets for both nights, and the RadioTimes.com team is here to tell you more.

Money in the Bank’s London setting was announced last month and saw a huge reaction from fans in the UK. The news came off the back of last year’s Clash at the Castle, which was hosted in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and saw record-breaking crowds of more than 60,000.

And news of this year's London event was revealed, Christian D'Acuña, senior programming director at the O2, said: “We are honoured to be hosting the first ever Money in The Bank event taking place in the UK here at the O2.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming back WWE fans to the O2 this summer for an unforgettable night with some of WWE’s biggest superstars.”

WWE added Smackdown to the O2’s roster following the “incredible early response” for Money in the Bank tickets, giving us an incredible weekend of live wrestling. For UK fans, this upswing in wrestling coming across the pond is a good sign that more ‘Big Five’ events are on the way, with maybe even WrestleMania on the horizon.

For Money in the Bank, the time is now. Here’s everything you need to know about tickets.

Buy WWE Money in the Bank and Friday Night Smackdown tickets

What is WWE Money in the Bank?

Money in the Bank is a ladder match that sees WWE superstars compete to win a briefcase which dangles 20ft above the ring. The briefcase contains a contract for a championship wrestling match at a time and place of the winner’s choosing.

The Money in the Bank event debuted at WrestleMania in 2005 but became a separate pay-per-view event in 2010. Now, it’s one of the company's ‘Big Five’ and is known for getting dirty quickly, with high-flying stunts and falls being a big feature.

The male and female winners from last year, Austin Theory and Liv Morgan, have already cashed in their victories, with Liv Morgan playing hers that very same night. At 2022’s Money in the Bank, she defeated Ronda Rousey and won the SmackDown Women's Championship, the first title in her wrestling career. Meanwhile, Austin Theory was defeated on his cash-in by Seth Rollins.

When and where is WWE Money in the Bank 2023?

Anywhere between five and 10 wrestlers can compete at Money in the Bank, but we won’t know who's competing until nearer the time. Last year, the women’s match had seven wrestlers while the men’s match had eight and it took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Here’s what we know about the date and venue for this year:

When and where is WWE Friday Night Smackdown 2023?

Smackdown is a weekly event that has been running on a Friday night since 2005, but in all that time it has never been broadcast live at UK primetime.

This June, that changes with the flagship show coming to London and airing live on BT Sport at 8pm GMT.

Here’s the date and venue:

When do WWE Money in the Bank and Smackdown tickets go on sale?

Ticketmaster is selling Money in the Bank and Smackdown tickets together in a combo sale. Pre-sale tickets are live as of 12pm today (Wednesday 22nd February) for those who signed up through the WWE website.

General sale goes live at 12pm on Friday 24th February. To climb the ladder and get to victory, check out our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

