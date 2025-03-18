If Mumford & Sons previous albums are anything to go by, we have high hopes for Rushmere; the Little Lion Man band's debut album, Sigh No More, peaked at number two on the UK Albums Chart and the Billboard 200, with their Babel, Wilder Mind and Delta albums all debuting at number one in the US.

Sigh No More earned the band a BRIT Award for Best British Album in 2011, as well as a Mercury Prize nomination and six Grammy Award nominations.

For the 2025 stint of shows, it's worth noting that Mumford & Sons have partnered with PLUS1, so £1 from every ticket sold will go to War Child to help protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children affected by war.

Buy Mumford & Sons tickets at Ticketmaster

Where are Mumford & Sons touring the UK?

Mumford & Sons – made up of Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane – are visiting the UK and Ireland on their latest tour. We've included all of their stops below.

Full list of Mumford & Sons UK tour dates and venues:

2nd Dec 2025 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow

3rd Dec 2025 — Co-op Live, Manchester

5th Dec 2025 — Utilita Arena, Sheffield

7th Dec 2025 — Utilita Arena, Birmingham

8th Dec 2025 — Utilita Arena, Cardiff

10th Dec 2025 — The O2, London

How to get Mumford & Sons 2025 tickets

Venue pre-sales for Mumford & Sons UK tour will go on sale this morning (Tuesday 18th March) at 10am, and these include the Co-op Live and OVO Hydro arenas.

Utilita Arena Sheffield has its venue pre-sale on Wednesday 19th March at 10am.

General on sale will take place Thursday 20th March, also at 10am.

Buy Mumford & Sons tickets at Ticketmaster

Are there Mumford & Sons hospitality tickets?

Yes, there are Mumford & Sons hospitality tickets available at Ticketmaster. We've included all VIP package options available at Ticketmaster below.

2nd Dec 2025 — VIP packages for OVO Hydro, Glasgow

5th Dec 2025 — Hospitality experiences for Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Reputable hospitality site Seat Unique also has VIP packages available for all UK shows besides Glasgow, and these tickets start from £190.

Buy Mumford & Sons hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

For more information about VIP tickets, take a look at are concert hospitality tickets worth it?