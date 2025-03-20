The Get Lifted tour, named in honour of his 2004 debut album, will feature hits from across the singers discography, which includes nine studio albums, as well as plenty of songs written for the screen.

John Legend has also achieved recognition as an actor, appearing in the hit film La La Land, as well as making plenty of guest appearances on shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm. He has also served 10 seasons as a coach on The Voice and owns his own skincare brand – the man really works to earn his name!

Now you're in with the chance of experiencing his many hit songs live. Here's how you can do just that.

Jump to:

When do John Legend tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 21st March.

John Legend pre-sale

There are a number of pre-sales available for those who want to get their hands on tickets earlier. Here's a full list and the shows they're applicable to:

Artist pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 19th March until 9am on Friday 21st March): Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London

OVO pre-sale (10am on Wednesday 19th March until 9am on Friday 21st March): Glasgow

Live Nation pre-sale (10am on Thursday 20th March until 9am on Friday 21st March): Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London

Venue pre-sale (10am on Thursday 20th March until 9am on Friday 21st March): Glasgow

John Legend hospitality tickets

There are also a number of VIP tickets available to purchase at Seat Unique for the Manchester and Birmingham shows.

These packages include things like private boxes, food and drinks, and even admission to a secret nightclub where you can enjoy even more live entertainment.

Hospitality tickets are often a clever way to purchase tickets for shows that are high in demand, as there is usually less demand for VIP packages due to the higher price.

How to get John Legend tickets

Head to the Ticketmaster website bright and early – we'd recommend at least 10 or 15 minutes before tickets go on sale – to be in with the best chance of getting tickets to the show of your choice. Also make sure you have your Ticketmaster login details to hand to avoid wasting time before checkout.

Don't forget that tickets will also be available on websites such as Live Nation and AXS, which may be less busy than Ticketmaster.

For more ticketing tips and tricks, here's how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and our guide to artist pre-sale.