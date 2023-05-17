Luckily for us, Manchester United have confirmed a pre-season friendly in Edinburgh this July, making it their only match in the UK ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League Season, as well as their first match in Scotland in 13 years.

When Manchester United announced a three-match trip to the USA as part of their warm-up programme, us UK fans were disappointed. Travelling across the UK to see Manchester United play? Absolutely. Travelling across the pond to watch the Red Devils in action? Maybe not.

The friendly game against France's Olympique Lyonnais, more commonly referred to as Lyon, is predicted to set the tone for Manchester United in the new season, and give them the opportunity to debut new signings, tactics and kits. It also gives Scottish fans the chance to see the likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Scott McTominay in their home city.

Speaking about choosing Murrayfield Stadium for the Manchester United vs Lyon match, former Manchester United defender Wes Brown said: "Manchester United has strong links to Scotland through players past and present, as well as the obvious connection of Sir Alex Ferguson, so the prospect of this friendly against Olympique Lyonnais at BT Murrayfield is hugely exciting. Playing the game at such an iconic stadium will I’m sure make it an even more special occasion for the players and fans alike."

Manchester United football director John Murtough echoed this, saying: "Whilst as a club we have a great historical link to Scotland, this will be the first time we’ve played at BT Murrayfield, and we’re really looking forward to performing in front of our Scottish fans in what will be a great occasion in a world-class sporting venue."

Over Manchester United's 145-year existence, the football club has won 20 league titles, 12 FA Cups, six League Cups, and three European Cups. In 1999, the club became the first in history to achieve the League, FA Cup and European Cup treble. They are currently managed by Dutch football manager Erik ten Hag.

What league does Olympique Lyonnais play in?

Alexandre Lacazette of Olympique Lyonnais. Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images

The French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais are Manchester United's opponents in this friendly at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium. On the Lyon side are stars such as Dejan Lovren, Alexandre Lacazette and Jérôme Boateng.

Here's how you can secure tickets to the Manchester United vs Olympique Lyonnais friendly.

Buy Manchester United vs Olympique Lyonnais tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where is the Manchester United vs Olympique Lyonnais match taking place?

As part of Manchester United's preparation for the new football season, the football club will go up against Olympique Lyonnais at BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on July 19th this year. Kick off is scheduled for 2pm.

19 July 2023 — Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

How to get tickets to watch Manchester United vs Olympique Lyonnais live

Pre-sale tickets for the Manchester United vs Lyon football match are on sale right now. The Manchester United Supporters Club pre-sale went live yesterday (Tuesday 16th May) at 2pm, and the Manchester United pre-sale also went live yesterday at 6pm.

The Ticketmaster, SFA and Olympique Lyonnais pre-sales went live this morning (Wednesday 17th May) at 10am. With the SRU pre-sale taking place later today at 2pm.

General on sale is happening tomorrow (Thursday 18th May) at 12pm. So there are plenty of opportunities to bag tickets to this sporting event.

It's worth mentioning that this is one of the few matches that you don't need to be a season ticket holder to buy tickets. However, Manchester United Season Ticket Holders, Official Members, Executive Club Members, and fans who have pre-registered an interest can access pre-sale tickets right now via the official Manchester United website.

General on-sale will take place on the website from 12pm on Thursday 18th May and is open to everyone.

