Now, the remaining teams placed four to seven on the table will get their chance to battle it out for the final place. They are: Notts County, AFC Wimbledon, Chesterfield and Walsall.

The teams will face off in the semi-finals and after that, it’s onto Wembley, where football dreams can live and die within seconds. Want to be there to cheer your team on? Here’s how you can get your hands on tickets.

When is the League Two Play-off Final 2025?

The League Two Play-off Final is set for Monday 26th May 2025.

The final follows on from the Championship Play-off Final on the Saturday and League One Play-off on the Sunday.

Where is the League Two Play-off Final 2025?

The showdown between the final two teams will take place at the ‘home of football’, Wembley Stadium.

If you’re new to the venue, you’ll need to get there via one of three stations: Wembley Park, Wembley Stadium Station and Wembley Central.

Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail.

Who is in the League Two Play-off Final 2025?

The final four teams in contention for this year's League Two Play-off Final are: Notts County, AFC Wimbledon, Chesterfield and Walsall.

The semi-finals will take place over two legs on the 10th, 11th, 16th and 17th of May.

How to get League Two Play-off Final 2025 tickets

As with the other play-off finals, most tickets will come from the two competing clubs following the semi-finals, and it’s up to them to decide how spaces are distributed. If you have a season ticket, or are considered a ‘loyal fan’, then you’re likely to be higher up the pecking order than if you’re new to the team.

However, tickets tend to go quickly, so if you're desperate to get a spot in advance, we'd suggest going with hospitality sites such as P1 Travel.

How much do League Two Play-off Final 2025 tickets cost?

Last year’s standard prices ranged from £24 to £60 depending on where you sat, so we’d expect this year’s to be similar.

However if you opt for hospitality tickets you’re going to be paying a lot more, right now prices start at £175.

