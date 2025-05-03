Stockport, Wycombe and Charlton have all confirmed their places, having come third to fifth in the league table, meanwhile Reading and Leyton Orient have been left fighting over that final spot.

Once that last space is decided, these four teams will be ready to face off in the knock-outs all before taking the long walk back to Wembley Stadium at the end of May.

It may be the third league of English football, but it's just as exciting as any FA Cup Final. Here’s what you need to know about the League One Play-Off Final.

When is the League One Play-off Final 2025?

The League One play-off Final will kick off on Sunday 25th May, the day after the Championship Play-off Final.

Where is the League One Play-off Final 2025?

All professional football finals, from the Premier League to League Two, are played at the neutral ground of Wembley Stadium. As the home of English football, this gives fans a truly special – and sometimes once in a lifetime – experience.

To get there, you can take your pick of three tube stations: Wembley Park, Wembley Stadium Station and Wembley Central.

Who is in the League One Play-off Final 2025?

As we go into the final day of the League One regular season, Birmingham and Wrexham have confirmed their places in the Championship, meanwhile Stockport, Wycombe and Charlton have all confirmed their places in the Play-offs. The final place is currently being contested by Leyton Orient and Reading.

How to get League One Play-off Final tickets

As with the Championship Play-Off Final and League Two Final, tickets will mainly be sold by their respective clubs and will go on sale once the other finalist has been confirmed.

It’s up to the clubs to decide how tickets are sold and distributed, although it’s pretty likely that priority access will likely be given to season ticket holders or 'loyal fans' who have proof that they attended multiple fixtures.

Alternatively, you can book a hospitality space through P1 Travel. Be aware that these seats are going to be hugely expensive, but they’ll come with exclusive food and drink access, a great view of the action, and sometimes the chance to meet a few legends of the sport.

Buy League One play-off Final hospitality tickets at P1 Travel

Or, if you're really desperate, take a look at re-sale sites like LiveFootballTickets or Ticombo. Both of these have at least a 4.6-rating on TrustPilot so are more trustworthy than most.

How much do League One Play-off Final tickets cost?

Tickets sold through the clubs are likely to cost anywhere between £20 and £80 (based on 2024’s tickets), so grab one quick if you want to guarantee a good price.

As we’ve already said, hospitality tickets are a big expense, starting at £199. However, this may change closer to the final, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

