To secure tickets, tennis fans would usually enter the public ballet, which opens from September to December the year before each competition, and the ticket release happens from February to April the year of the competition. Le Gavroche at The Lawn guarantees a spectator's place on the world-famous Centre Court or No.1 Court.

You might've heard of Le Gavroche — particularly recently — as the Mayfair restaurant, headed up by two-Michelin Star chef Chef Michel Roux Jr, closed its doors last month after 57 years. The French restaurant is currently auctioning rare bottles of wine, too, and if you have a spare £12,000, a bottle of vintage Burgundy wine could be yours!

Speaking about Le Gavroche at The Lawn, chef Roux said: "When we announced the closure of the restaurant, we said that the Le Gavroche name will live on, and this will be a Wimbledon experience to remember. It’s not just a chance to enjoy an iconic Le Gavroche menu, but also to be surrounded with some of the memorabilia that made Le Gavroche a welcoming and beautiful place to enjoy for so many years".

Keith Prowse and Le Gavroche launch new Wimbledon 2024 collaboration

With 90 per cent of official Wimbledon 2024 hospitality packages now sold out, Le Gavroche at The Lawn is one of the last chances for guests to secure their place on iconic Centre Court or No.1 Court.

This new partnership will also provide tennis fans with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy signature dishes from Le Gavroche — which, did you know was the first restaurant to be awarded a Michelin Star in the UK? — as well as the famous Le Gavroche Cheese Trolley, Assiette du Chef, wine pairings, and a complimentary bar.

How much do Le Gavroche at The Lawn hospitality tickets at Wimbledon cost?

At the time of writing, Le Gavroche at The Lawn hospitality tickets start from £885 per person, excluding VAT.

These premium tickets will secure you a private table from two up to 10 guests, a delicious à la carte menu designed by Roux and Emily Roux, Centre Court or No.1 Court tickets, as well as a garden with live music.

How to get Le Gavroche at The Lawn Wimbledon 2024 tickets

Tickets for Le Gavroche at The Lawn are on sale right now, having been released at 2pm this afternoon (Monday 5th February).

The hospitality tickets represent just 10 per cent of Keith Prowse's allocation, so we imagine tickets for this experience will sell quickly.

