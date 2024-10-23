Not only that, the singer will also be headlining Mighty Hoopla Festival 2025, alongside Ciara, Jojo and more.

Many of Kesha's songs sound tracked our teenage years – who hasn't improvised a dance routine to TikTok in their bedroom? – and she has continued to create defining tunes, in spite of adversity.

Her 2017 album Rainbow and 2020 album High Road have been released in the wake of her legal battle with producer Dr Luke, showing an unwavering commitment to her fans.

Here's how you can get your hands on tickets to see Kesha today.

So far, Kesha is set to visit two UK venues on her House of Kesha tour in 2025. Here's a full list, with dates:

29th May 2025 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

30th May 2025 – Manchester, Albert Hall

When do Kesha tickets go on sale?

Kesha tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday 25th October, with a Priority from O2 taking place from 9am on Wednesday 23rd October until 8am on Friday 25th October for the Glasgow show.

Head to the Ticketmaster website with plenty of time to spare – we'd recommend at least 10 or 15 minutes before tickets go on sale.

Make sure to have your login details to hand so you don't have to spend precious time resetting your password.

Tickets are also available on a number of other platforms, including AXS and See Tickets.

As Ticketmaster will most likely be the site with the most demand, so if you want to be in with the best chance of getting a ticket, it's best to look around other sites as well.

For more tips when it comes to buying tickets, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue, as well as how to avoid unnecessary booking fees.