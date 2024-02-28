Recently, the Cry Me a River singer has been known for his work on the soundtracks of the Trolls movie, even gaining an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song in 2017 for Can't Stop the Feeling!.

In 2023, JT refused to say Bye Bye Bye to his NSYNC bandmates as they reunited and released a comeback single Better Place, their first song in over 20 years.

Now he's back again with his new album Everything I Thought It Was, which will be released on 15th March. Fans can expect to hear tracks from the album performed at the Forget Tomorrow world tour, which kicks off in Vancouver on 29th April.

But don't fear, Justin isn't just performing stateside. The pop legend will be visiting venues across Europe and the UK in summer 2024, performing a mix of his classic belters and some brand new material. We've rounded up everything you need to know about getting tickets.

Buy Justin Timberlake tickets at Live Nation

The European leg of Justin Timberlake's tour will see him visit seven countries in mainland Europe, as well as performing three shows in the UK. Here's the full list of UK dates and venues:

When do Justin Timberlake UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 1st March.

Fans can also scoop up tickets a little earlier thanks to a number of different pre-sales happening in the week leading up to the general sale. Here's a full list of pre-sale dates and the shows they're applicable to:

Priority from O2 (10am on 28th February until 9am on 1st March): Birmingham, Manchester

Album Bundle pre-sale (10am on 28th February until 9am on 1st March): Birmingham

Live Nation pre-sale (10am on 29th February until 9am on 1st March): Birmingham, Manchester, London

Co-op pre-sale (10am on 28th February until 9am on 1st March): Manchester

Label pre-sale (10am on 28th February until 9am on 1st March): Manchester

How to get Justin Timberlake 2024 UK tour tickets

Be sure to log on to Live Nation or Ticketmaster bright and early on Friday morning – we recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

