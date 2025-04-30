HAIM have been performing together for almost their entire lives, having formed a family band called Rockinhaim at a young age. The sisters released their debut album Days Are Gone in 2013, followed by Something to Tell You in 2017 and the widely acclaimed Women in Music Pt III in 2020.

Throughout their career, HAIM have formed friendships and musical partnerships with some of the biggest names in the business, from Taylor Swift to Stevie Nicks to Calvin Harris.

After supporting the Eras tour, HAIM have been busy in the studio recording their fourth album. Here's how you can hear their new work, as well as old favourites, live in the UK in 2025.

Buy HAIM tickets at Ticketmaster

If you want to see more live music in 2025, here's how you can get tickets to the Capital Summertime Ball. Plus, here's how to see Glastonbury headliners live, even if you missed out on tickets.

Jump to:

HAIM are kicking things off in the UK with a headline show at Margate Summer Series, before heading on tour in October. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When do HAIM I Quit UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday 2nd May.

Buy HAIM tickets at Ticketmaster

HAIM UK tour pre-sale

Any HAIM fans who want to get their hands on tickets earlier can do just that thanks to a number of pre-sales. Here's a full list of pre-sales and the shows they're applicable to:

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 30th April to 9am on Friday 2nd May): Margate, Nottingham, Cardiff, Brighton, Manchester, Glasgow

Album pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 30th April to 9am on Friday 2nd May): Margate, Nottingham, Cardiff, Brighton, London, Manchester, Glasgow

Co-op pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 30th April to 9am on Friday 2nd May): Manchester

OVO pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 30th April to 9am on Friday 2nd May): Glasgow

Ticketmaster pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 1st May to 9am on Friday 2nd May): Margate

Promoter pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 1st May to 9am on Friday 2nd May): Cardiff

Venue pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 1st May to 9am on Friday 2nd May): Cardiff

Utilita pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 1st May to 9am on Friday 2nd May): Cardiff

Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 1st May to 9am on Friday 2nd May): Brighton, Manchester, Glasgow

Spotify pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 1st May to 9am on Friday 2nd May): Cardiff

Spotify pre-sale (from 12pm on Thursday 1st May to 9am on Friday 2nd May): Nottingham, Brighton, London, Manchester, Glasgow

Buy HAIM tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get HAIM UK tour tickets

Demand is likely to be relatively high for HAIM tickets, so we would recommend logging on at least 15 minutes before tickets go on sale.

It's also a good idea to keep your Ticketmaster login details to hand to avoid any unnecessary delays at checkout. You can also check out sites like Live Nation and AXS, as they tend to have less demand than Ticketmaster.

Buy HAIM tickets at Ticketmaster

Ad

For more tips, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue, as well as what is O2 pre-sale?