How to get Harlem Globetrotters tickets for new 2024 UK tour

Going all the way from Aberdeen to Bournemouth, the world-famous team are bringing their iconic brand of basketball to courts all across the UK in February 2024.

Next winter, the Harlem Globetrotters are bouncing into town once again for a 10-date UK tour.

The Globetrotters will be playing against the Washington Generals in a unique show that combines sport with comedy and audience interaction. Known for their acrobatics and tricks on the court, the team are promising “ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks”.

After starting in 1926, the Harlem Globetrotters have been bringing their comedic matches around the world for nearly 100 years. They began on the South Side of Chicago where all the original members were from and played their exhibitions before dances.

By 1929, they began touring Illinois and Iowa as the New York Harlem Globe Trotters, before changing to just the Harlem Globetrotters. Since then, they’ve toured in 124 countries and been responsible for basketball’s popularity outside the US.

The players will also be honouring their iconic history this year by wearing a new black and white kit with the names of previous legends. To get yourself a spot on the court, here’s everything you need to know.

Buy Harlem Globetrotter tour tickets at Ticketmaster

What to expect from the new Harlem Globetrotters 2024 UK tour?

The Harlem Globetrotters play exhibition games which combine sport with interactive theatre and comedy. Make no mistake, the team do play games of actual basketball, but the match also includes a storyline and a chance to pull members of the crowd onto the court. The players are all wearing microphones and exchange jabs throughout the game, plus there’s chanting and singing as well as a number of stunning acrobatics from the star players. Essentially, it’s to basketball what WWE is to wrestling.

Who are the Harlem Globetrotters facing on tour?

The Harlem Globetrotters will be pitted against their regular rivals since 2015, the Washington Generals.

The Generals are the stereotypical villain of the spectacle, who are constantly foiled by the Globetrotters’ artful athleticism. While the Globetrotters will be dazzling the crowd with their trademark tricks, the Washington Generals attempt to play a “normal” game, which (spoiler alert) doesn’t often work for them.

How long is the Harlem Globetrotters UK show?

The Harlem Globetrotters host a pre-game Magic Pass show in which the team sign autographs, interact with the crowd, and perform tricks. This lasts for about 30 minutes and then it’s onto the main event. Like a normal NBA game, the basketball matches can last up to three hours but trust us, it’s non-stop action and family fun.

Buy Harlem Globetrotter tour tickets at Ticketmaster

The Harlem Globetrotters UK tour will tip-off in Aberdeen on 16th February 2024. Then, the team will dribble on over to Leeds, London, Manchester and more, finally finishing in Bournemouth on the 26th February. Here’s the full list of dates and venues.

Full list of Harlem Globetrotters UK dates and venues:

How much does it cost to see the Harlem Globetrotters in the UK?

Prices for the Harlem Globetrotter shows usually start at around £25, but will vary depending on venue and where you sit. Of course, if you want court-side seats you’re going to be paying a lot more.

Buy Harlem Globetrotter tour tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Harlem Globetrotters tickets for new 2024 UK tour

Pre-sale for the Harlem Globetrotters tour will open on Wednesday 7th June at midday exclusively for Three customers. Then, a second pre-sale will open on Thursday 8th for Ticketmaster members, followed by general sale on Friday 9th June at 12pm. To get the jump on everyone make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Harlem Globetrotter tour tickets at Ticketmaster

