It’s a tour we didn’t see coming, but we’re so glad it is. In the last few years, we’ve been treated to tours from noughties icons, like Sugababes - and now it’s Stefani who is coming to UK shores, with Ticketmaster announcing "Gwen Stefani will be making her highly-anticipated return to the UK next summer".

As we saw someone on Twitter point out: why is Gwen Stefani almost exclusively touring English castles? A valid question. But more importantly, why wouldn’t Stefani tour English castles? She is a pop-rock princess after all.

Stefani originally came to our attention as the stellar frontwoman of the Californian rock band No Doubt. The band’s third album, the diamond-certified Tragic Kingdom, included the single Don’t Speak, which spent a mammoth 16 weeks at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Airplay chart.

During the band’s hiatus in 2004, Stefani tried her hand at a solo career and released her debut album Love. Angel. Music. Baby. The studio album was a hit, and it gave us sing-a-long tunes like What You Waiting For?, Rich Girl and Cool.

As a solo artist and member of No Doubt, Stefani has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

In recent years, the pop artist has been a judge on The Voice, completed a Las Vegas residency and teased new music. Speaking about her upcoming tour, Stefani said on Twitter: "Here’s the tea: I’m coming 2 the UK!!! Come see me in June 2023 while I make my way across the pond for a series of summer shows!!"

Let’s find out how you can secure tickets to see Stefani in the UK next summer.

Seeing Stefani live next summer will certainly be a Sweet Escape from the 9-5.

The shows include two at BST Hyde Park in London, where she’s opening for American singer-songwriter Pink. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:

When do tickets for Gwen Stefani's 2023 UK tour go on sale?

Presale tickets to see Stefani live in the UK next summer are on sale right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 14th December). This is the Ticketmaster presale. BST Hyde Park tickets are also on sale from the Ticketmaster site.

The general on-sale will take place on Friday 16th December, also at 10am.

So What You Waiting For? Head over to the site to secure your tickets. Plus, if you’re worried about being sat in line waiting for tickets, here’s how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

