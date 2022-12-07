Due to the year whizzing by at lightning speed, you’ve probably forgotten to buy a present for a loved one… We’ve all been there, and it’s completely understandable: it’s been a busy time, the Christmas parties have come in thick and fast, and the dark evenings have shattered our motivation to do anything after work.

We say this every year, but Christmas really has popped up out of nowhere. Last time we checked it was September, and now we’ve blinked and it’s December.

Although these are perfectly legitimate reasons to not have organised your shopping earlier, your loved ones won’t see it that way when they’re sat empty handed on Christmas Day. So, fill that metaphorical space under the Christmas tree and shop our best last-minute Christmas presents.

These gifts are so thoughtful, it will look like you’ve planned it months ago. Plus, we’ve considered the upcoming Royal Mail strikes to ensure the gifts actually arrive in time for Christmas (or don’t need postage at all).

Santa, Tell Me - what last-minute Christmas gifts are you going to buy this year?

Best last-minute Christmas presents at a glance

Best last-minute Christmas gifts to buy in 2022

LEGO Creator: Expert Flower Bouquet Set for Adults

Zavvi

This LEGO Flower Bouquet set went viral on social media, and for good reason: it’s a unique take on a bouquet of flowers and the stems are adjustable to fit any vase. Plus, it’s a fun, mindful activity for the person building the set.

If you order before 11pm at Zavvi, you qualify for next day delivery.

Buy LEGO Creator: Expert Flower Bouquet Set for Adults for £54.99 at Zavvi

Double Landing Flying Lesson for One

Buyagift

What do you give the person who has everything? An experience! In this Double Landing Flying Lesson, the lucky person you’ve purchased the gift for will go up in the air on two flights: one where they learn from a qualified instructor how to fly the plane, and one where they have a go at flying for themselves.

Once they’ve landed, they’ll receive a signed certificate which can be used towards a full pilot licence.

Buyagift uses e-vouchers sent straight to the recipient’s inbox, so you don’t need to be concerned about postage.

Buy Double Landing Flying Lesson for One for £259 £165 at Buyagift

Disney Plus annual subscription

Pixar

Are you shopping for a Disney lover this year? If so, why not give them the gift of a Disney Plus subscription? If you’re lucky, you might get to watch some of the great content yourself. The annual subscription bags you a 15 per cent saving on Disney Plus because, if you pay monthly, for 12 months it’d cost £95.88 - but the annual subscription price is just £79.90.

Buy Disney Plus annual pass for £79.90 at Disney Plus

Bloom & Wild subscription

Bloom and Wild

This Bloom & Wild flower subscription is so thoughtful, the recipient will never know that it was a last-minute find. Choose between two subscription options: three, six or 12 months’ worth of flowers paid for upfront, or an ongoing flower subscription paid for as each bouquet is sent.

You can choose the bouquet or send them a surprise, and the best part is, each bouquet is posted in a secure letterbox-friendly package, so if they’re not home it’s no problem.

Buy Bloom & Wild subscription from £20 at Bloom & Wild

Sipsmith Gin Distillery Tour and Tasting for Two

Virgin Experience Days

A gift that’s for them and also for you is the goal, and we’ve just scored. Located at Chiswick in West London, the Sipsmith gin distillery is the first copper pot distillery in almost 200 years. Armed with a tipple in hand, you’ll go on a tour of the distillery to find out how the gin is crafted, then you’ll be able to sample a few variations.

Buy Sipsmith Gin Distillery Tour and Tasting for Two for £50 at Virgin Experience Days

Kindle Unlimited subscription

Getty / Westend61

Read anytime, anywhere on any device with Kindle Unlimited. The perfect gift for a bookworm is a book, and with a Kindle Unlimited subscription, they can enjoy unlimited access to over one million books — which is a lot cheaper than if you were to buy them a hardback.

Buy Kindle Unlimited for £7.99 per month at Amazon

West End theatre tickets

Harry-Potter-and-the-Cursed-Child/Manuel-Harlan

Ah, another gift that arrives straight to your inbox so you don’t have to worry about postage. We’ve put together an article on the best West End shows, which include some of our favourites like Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Les Misérables, and The Woman in Black. There are performances to suit every taste (and most importantly, to suit every budget).

Buy Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets from £15 at ATG Tickets

Buy Les Misérables tickets from £24 at London Theatre Direct

Buy The Woman in Black tickets from £22.50 at ATG Tickets

Decathlon gift card

Decathlon

When it comes to shopping for an activity fanatic, they often have a specific idea in their head of the gear they need, whether it be the brand, colour, style, and so on. So, save yourself the headache this Christmas and buy them a Decathlon gift card so they can pick out their ideal gift.

Buy Decathlon gift card from £10 at Decathlon

Karma 65-minute Ayurvedic Inspired Full Body Massage for One

Red Letter Days

Did you know LUSH has spas up and down the UK? We didn’t, but we’re thrilled we’ve found out. In this experience from Red Letter Days, a lucky friend or family member will be treated to a 65-minute full body massage from two expert therapists, then they’ll sip on some hot mango spiced chai to soothe their insides, too.

Buy Karma 65-minute Ayurvedic Inspired Full Body Massage for One for £225 at Red Letter Days

Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit Family Edition Game

Amazon

Amazon is notoriously fast at delivering goods, so if you’ve left your Christmas shopping to the last minute, head over to the online retailer. One of our favourite presents to give and to receive is a board game. You can open it on Christmas day and everyone can get involved, and this Trivial Pursuit game is no exception.

Amazon offers free delivery and next day delivery on plenty of eligible items like this one.

Buy Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit Family Edition Game for £34.99 £23.39 at Amazon

Audible subscription

MixMedia

Another great gift for the bookworm in your life, an Audible subscription gives a user unlimited listening to thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and Audible Originals, plus a credit for any book of their choice.

Buy Audible for £7.99 per month at Audible

4-star Amsterdam City Escape & Return Flights

Fancy escaping on a city break next year? Then book you and a significant other a European getaway this Christmas. It’s a gift which doesn’t require postage (we’re not sure Amsterdam could fit through your letterbox), so it’s a great last-minute find.

This Amsterdam city break at Wowcher includes at least two nights in a four-star hotel and return flights from four airports.

Buy 4-star Amsterdam City Escape & Return Flights from £69 per person at Wowcher

Thortful card

Thortful

Now that you’ve bagged the Christmas gift, it’s time to send a card. Thortful has an array of thoughtful cards, which include illustrated ones and personalised photo cards. Plus, if you order before 6pm Monday to Friday, you’ll get same day dispatch.

Buy a Thortful card at Thortful

Due to the Royal Mail strike, the postal service company has updated the last UK posting dates to the following:

Wednesday 7th December — Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy

Monday 12th December — 2nd Class

Friday 16th December — 1st Class

Monday 19th December — Royal Mail Tracked

Wednesday 21st December — Special Delivery Guaranteed

With the Royal Mail postal strikes, leaving your shopping until Christmas Eve isn’t an option this year - unless you fancy raiding a petrol station for gifts like a frazzled dad in a Christmas movie.

The Communication Workers Union members have notified Royal Mail they plan to take national strike action on 9th December, 11th December, 14th December, and 15th December. This means members who usually collect, sort and deliver parcels and letters will predominantly be out of action on those days.

