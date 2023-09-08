How to get Example UK tour tickets as Ticketmaster sale goes live today
And the tour kick starts again! Here's how to secure Example tickets for the singer-songwriter's huge UK and Ireland tour, titled Bangers, Hits And A Couple New Bits.
With Lost Village, Reading and Leeds, and more festivals having been and gone, it's safe to say festival season is drawing to a close. But with the appearance of this September sun, we don't want the good times to end, and we're sure you're in agreement! Luckily, Elliot John Gleave, also known as Example, has announced a UK and Ireland tour to give us a reason to hang onto our dancing shoes.
The UK and Ireland tour is titled Bangers, Hits And A Couple New Bits, and with the tracks Kickstarts, Unorthodox, and Changed The Way You Kiss Me falling into the 'hits' category (with Changed The Way You Kiss Me becoming Example's first UK number one single), and the tunes Watch The Sun Come Up and Kids Again are undoubtedly considered 'bangers', we're excited to see what Example has up his sleeve for the 'a couple of new bits' songs.
The Pop-Grime artist first shot to prominence in the mid to late noughties; Example self-released several singles, including 2007's I Don't Want To, which caught the attention of English DJ Pete Tong and BBC Radio 1. This led to Example's 2007 debut album, What We Made, and the mixtape, What We Almost Made, which was released the following year.
The London-born singer was the first artist to sign with the Ministry of Sound record label and he, of course, had to enlist some top artists for his sophomore album, Won't Go Quietly. The 2010 album included features from Calvin Harris, Sub Focus, and electronic duo Chase & Status, just to name a few, and the album produced top 20 hits such as Watch The Sun Come Up and Two Lives.
Since then, Example has earned his first number one in the UK Singles Chart with Changed The Way You Kiss Me, and released seven albums in total, the most recent studio album being 2022's We May Grow Old But We Never Grow Up. With bangers and hits, indeed, here's how to secure tickets to see Example on his Bangers, Hits And A Couple New Bits UK and Ireland tour.
Buy Example tickets at Ticketmaster
Example UK tour dates and venues: where is he playing in 2024?
This year, Example appeared at Glastonbury, Boardmasters and Creamfields music festivals, and now he's about to embark on a huge 15-date UK and Ireland tour.
Here is the complete list of dates and venues:
- 2nd Feb 2024 —Bridlington, Bridlington Spa Centre
- 7th Feb 2024 — Glasgow, O2 Academy
- 8th Feb 2024 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, NX
- 9th Feb 2024 — Nottingham, Rock City
- 10th Feb 2024 — Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
- 12th Feb 2024 — Bristol, O2 Academy
- 13th Feb 2024 — Bexhill on Sea, De La Warr Pavilion
- 14th Feb 2024 — Bournemouth, O2 Academy
- 16th Feb 2024 — Birmingham, O2 Academy
- 17th Feb 2024 — Leeds, O2 Academy
- 18th Feb 2024 — Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR
- 20th Feb 2024 — Belfast, The Limelight 1
- 21st Feb 2024 — Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 23rd Feb 2024 — Cardiff, Cardiff University Students Union
- 24th Feb 2024 — London, Roundhouse
How much do Example tickets cost?
At the time of writing, Example tickets start from £27.50 per person, not including the booking fee. Prices will vary depending on the venue, and the most expensive tickets we saw were £34.65 at Roundhouse in London.
Buy Example tickets at Ticketmaster
How to get Example tickets for new 2024 UK and Ireland tour
O2 Priority pre-sale for Example tickets took place on Wednesday 6th September from 10am, but don't worry Example fans, there's still a chance to bag tour tickets today.
General on-sale is happening now, with tickets being released at 10am this morning (Friday 8th September).
Buy Example tickets at Ticketmaster
