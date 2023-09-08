The Pop-Grime artist first shot to prominence in the mid to late noughties; Example self-released several singles, including 2007's I Don't Want To, which caught the attention of English DJ Pete Tong and BBC Radio 1. This led to Example's 2007 debut album, What We Made, and the mixtape, What We Almost Made, which was released the following year.

The London-born singer was the first artist to sign with the Ministry of Sound record label and he, of course, had to enlist some top artists for his sophomore album, Won't Go Quietly. The 2010 album included features from Calvin Harris, Sub Focus, and electronic duo Chase & Status, just to name a few, and the album produced top 20 hits such as Watch The Sun Come Up and Two Lives.

Since then, Example has earned his first number one in the UK Singles Chart with Changed The Way You Kiss Me, and released seven albums in total, the most recent studio album being 2022's We May Grow Old But We Never Grow Up. With bangers and hits, indeed, here's how to secure tickets to see Example on his Bangers, Hits And A Couple New Bits UK and Ireland tour.

Buy Example tickets at Ticketmaster

This year, Example appeared at Glastonbury, Boardmasters and Creamfields music festivals, and now he's about to embark on a huge 15-date UK and Ireland tour.

Here is the complete list of dates and venues:

How much do Example tickets cost?

At the time of writing, Example tickets start from £27.50 per person, not including the booking fee. Prices will vary depending on the venue, and the most expensive tickets we saw were £34.65 at Roundhouse in London.

How to get Example tickets for new 2024 UK and Ireland tour

O2 Priority pre-sale for Example tickets took place on Wednesday 6th September from 10am, but don't worry Example fans, there's still a chance to bag tour tickets today.

General on-sale is happening now, with tickets being released at 10am this morning (Friday 8th September).

