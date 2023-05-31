The footballer-turned-performer will be making his singing debut with a tour titled Cantona Sings Eric. Which will take him to three venues in London, Manchester, and Dublin this October.

All hail King Eric! Manchester United legend, Eric Cantona, is embarking on a UK and Ireland tour this autumn to launch a new music career.

On the subject of the upcoming tour, Cantona said: “Next year, I'll be playing with a band, but for now, I'm starting with a modest piano to play alongside me in intimate venues.”

The shows will also come off the back of the 57-year-old’s first-ever single, The Friends We Lost, which is being released by Decca Records. Completely written and composed by the former footballer himself, the single will be released on Friday 2nd June.

Amazingly this isn’t the first time Cantona has stepped into the arts. After retiring from football at the age of 30, the Frenchman had a role in the 1998 film Elizabeth with Cate Blanchett, before going on to co-produce and act in Looking for Eric in 2009 and then appear in the stage show Face au Paradis in 2010.

But no matter what, Cantona will always be remembered for three things: his winning streak, his number seven shirt, and his infamous kung-fu kick. Widely considered one of Manchester United’s greatest ever players, the Red Devil made history in his five-year stint at the club for taking home four Premier League titles and Two League and FA Cup doubles.

In fact, in 2004 he was named by the late, great Pelé in the FIFA 100 list of the world’s best living players and was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

So, can he croon as well as he can kick? Time for you to find out by grabbing a seat at his debut show.

Buy Eric Cantona tickets at Live Nation

Buy Eric Cantona tickets at Ticketmaster

Cantona’s striking decision to go on a UK tour will take him to three venues in the UK and Ireland this October.

Kicking off in Manchester, the former football star spoke about the importance of the city to him: “I'll be starting in Manchester because it's a city that has stayed with me so much for the football, of course, but also the general atmosphere.”

Then it’s off to London and Dublin for the final two performances. Here are the details:

Full list of Eric Cantona UK and Ireland dates and venues: 26 Oct 2023 – Manchester, Stoller Hall

28 Oct 2023 – London, Bloomsbury Theatre

31 Oct 2023 – Dublin, Liberty Hall

Eric Cantona tour 2023: When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 10am today (Wednesday, 31st May). The early access is available for O2 Priority customers, while a second pre-sale is going live for Live Nation members on Thursday, 1st June.

General sale tickets will go up on Friday, 2nd June at 10am on Live Nation and Ticketmaster. To bolster your chances of success, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

