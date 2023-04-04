Beginning in 2018, the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has been a massive undertaking, with 300 shows booked across three continents and including 23 of the star’s best tracks. The Rocket Man has had to postpone the tour several times now due to injury and the COVID pandemic, but now (finally) he’s touring the UK, and breaking our hearts with his goodbye.

In a swan song lasting longer than the end of Return of the King, Elton John’s farewell tour is still underway.

When Sir Elton announced his final tour, he said: "It's time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next chapter of my life." Then, on the topic of his UK dates he added: "The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will take us to many places that have meant a lot to me over the last 50 years, but these UK shows will be incredibly special. The UK is home, and where my heart will always be."

The UK stint started on Thursday 23rd March and from Sunday (2nd April), Sir Elton began his 10-show stretch at the O2 Arena in London. From there, he’ll go on to Manchester, Birmingham and Scotland before wrapping up with the ultimate performance at Glastonbury Festival in June.

Earning over $800 million (£663m) in ticket sales, Farewell Yellow Brick Road has become the highest grossing concert tour of all time, which isn’t that surprising seeing as it’s lasted five years – but it's still a testament to the singer’s seven-decade long career.

So, if you want to catch him before he goes back to his plough, here’s what you need to know about how to get last-minute tickets to the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Buy Elton John tickets at Ticketmaster

There’s still some availability left for the farewell tour, although bear in mind that the tickets are likely to be very pricey. Here’s the full list of dates and venues still available:

Elton John farewell UK tour 2023: how much do tickets cost?

When they first came out, Elton John tickets started at £45 and were then priced at roughly £130 during resale. Now, the remaining tickets available range between £222 and over £1,000 for the O2 shows. For the other UK shows, the cheapest we’ve found is £170.80 in Aberdeen and the most expensive is £870 in Leeds, with most shows falling around the £300 mark.

Buy Elton John tickets at Ticketmaster

How long is the Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert?

With 23 songs on the setlist, including the likes of Tiny Dancer, Your Song, and Crocodile Rock, the concert lasts over two and a half hours.

How to get last-minute tickets to Elton John’s farewell UK tour

Tickets for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour are available on Ticketmaster and Ticket Factory. Plus, there are VIP packages available on Ticketmaster.

Buy Elton John tickets at Ticketmaster

