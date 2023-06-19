Known as the World Cup of tennis, the Davis Cup sees the top male tennis players from around the globe compete in teams to win glory (and a healthy prize pot) for their country.

Get ready to make one hell of a racket, because the Davis Cup is coming to Manchester this September.

16 teams have made it to the group stages of this year’s cup, with four of those teams bouncing into Manchester’s AO Arena this Autumn. They are: Great Britain, France, Switzerland, and last year’s runners-up Australia, who lost in the final to Canada.

The Davis Cup was founded in 1900 by American tennis player and politician Dwight Davis. It started out as a competition solely between the UK and the US but later expanded to include France, Austria, Belgium, and Australasia (which saw New Zealand and Australia playing together).

By the 1920’s over 20 nations took part in the cup, and now it’s become the largest annual international team competition in world sport, with over 150 countries entering.

To tell you more about this wild card of a tournament, we’ve put together this handy little guide, which can tell you the rules, dates and, most importantly, how to get yourself a spot in the stands. So, without further ado, here’s what you need to know about the Davis Cup 2023.

What is the Davis Cup and how does it work?

JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

The Davis Cup is also known as the World Cup of tennis. Unlike Grand Slam tennis, it sees international players competing in teams for their respective countries in the hopes of winning part of the $15million prize pot.

This year, 155 countries entered the cup, but only 16 progress onto the Group Stage. The Qualifiers took place in February with Great Britain among those who made it through. Now, the 16 teams will be placed into groups of four and play a round-robin tournament which will end with the top two teams going into the Knock-out Stage.

In the Group and Knock-out Stages the teams play a tie, which consists of one doubles and two singles matches, all best of three tiebreak sets.

How many times has the UK won the Davis Cup?

Great Britain is the only country to have played every version of the Davis Cup since it began in 1900.

They have also won the trophy 10 times, most recently in 2015 when Andy Murray beat Belgium’s David Goffin by three sets to one.

When and where is the Davis Cup 2023?

The Davis Cup is split into two parts: the Group Stage and the Knock-out Stage. The Group Stage will run from the 12th – 17th of September and the Knock-out Stage will be from 21st – 26th November.

In the Group Stage the competition is split across four cities, one for each group to compete in. This year, these four cities are: Bologna, Manchester, Valencia, and a yet-to-be-chosen city in Croatia. Then, the Knock-out stage will be in Malaga, Spain.

Manchester’s AO Arena will host the matches for Group B, so Australia, Switzerland, France, and Great Britain. Here are the dates of the matches and who you can see play:

How to get tickets to the Davis Cup 2023

Tickets for the Davis Cup are on sale now at Ticketmaster. Here you can only find the Manchester dates so if you’re looking to go to Bologna, Valencia, or Malaga you will need to head over to the official Davis Cup website.

How much do Davis Cup tickets cost?

Ticket prices start at just £10 for seating at the back of the stands and go up to £125 to be nearer the court – remember that the Manchester AO Arena is very big so sitting at the back means there’ll be quite a distance between you and the action.

Some of the matches no longer have £10 tickets available, such as France vs Switzerland, but don’t worry because the next lowest price is just £20.

