That’s because we’re just over a month away from the FA Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium.

It feels like the football season barely ended five minutes ago, and yet we can hear the roars of the crowds and the sound of boot to ball getting started once again.

Kicking off the domestic season in a big way, the Community Shield will see gilded treble winners Manchester City take on their closest rivals last season, Arsenal.

With a new kit, squad and energy, this match could be a huge indicator for what’s in store for the two clubs over the next year.

Last year’s event saw 2022 FA Cup winners Liverpool beat Premier League champions Man City 3-0. But now, after the spectacular season they’ve had, Pep Guardiola’s side will be looking to avenge that loss.

On the other side, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have made it back into the Champions League after several seasons away, so they’ll be seeking early dominance and the chance to show their strength.

So, if you want to be sat there cheering your team on, the football fans at RadioTimes.com have put together this guide for how to get tickets to the Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium.

What is the Community Shield?

The Community Shield is a charity match that marks the start of the new domestic season.

Taking place at Wembley Stadium, it sees the two champions of the previous season face off for the chance to score an early win for their side.

Previously called the Charity Shield, the proceeds of the match go to a series of community initiatives and foundations around the country. Plus, the ticket and programme revenue gets split between the 124 FA Cup clubs who then give it to charities of their choice.

The match was founded back in 1908 as a way of having the Football League First Division champions play the Southern League champions. Known then as The Football Association Charity Shield, the first ever match was played by Manchester United and Queens Park Rangers.

Who will play in the Community Shield 2023?

Every year, the Community Shield match is played between the winners of the previous Premier League and the FA Cup Champions.

‘But Manchester City won both!’ we hear you shout. Well, when this happens, the opposition is played by the runners-up in last year’s Premier League.

This means that the upcoming match will be Arsenal v Man City. As the second most successful side in the competition’s history, Mikel Arteta’s team will be wanting to start the season right by winning their 17th shield. Meanwhile, Guardiola will surely be looking to make some space in the trophy cabinet at the Etihad.

When and where is the Community Shield 2023 match?

This August, the clash for the Community Shield will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium, where all the great football battles take place. The original match time was rescheduled from 5:30pm to accommodate the Man City fans travelling back up north. Here are the official details of the match:

6th Aug 2023 – London, Wembley Stadium

If it’s your first time travelling to Wembley Stadium, although let’s be honest if you’re a Man City fan you’ve probably only just got back, getting there couldn’t be more easy. Wembley Stadium is accessible via three stations: Wembley Park, Wembley Stadium Station and Wembley Central.

Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail. To grab yourself a discount on train tickets, try shopping around at Trainline.com.

How to get tickets to the Community Shield 2023 at Wembley

Normally, tickets for matches like this are sold through the two playing clubs – Arsenal and Man City – so to grab a spot you’ll need either a membership or login for one of them.

The sale on the club websites is set to go live in the coming weeks. But, if you’re desperate to get a ticket now, you can always find some available at LiveFootballTickets.com. This is a re-sale site with a 4.6 rating on Trust Pilot and an easy way to guarantee yourself a seat. It’s best to be wary, however, as re-sale tickets can be very expensive.

How much do Community Shield tickets cost?

Last year’s Community Shield tickets cost between £30 and £55 for standard adult entry, so this year’s is likely to be the same.

However, if you’ve decided to buy through LiveFootballTickets.com, most of the ticket prices start between £64 and £90 for a standard seat, but can go all the way up £1,250 for hospitality seats or a prime spot in front of the trophy presentation.

