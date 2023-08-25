How to get Boxxer Sky Sports Fight Night tickets as Ticketmaster sale goes live
Boxing prodigy Caroline Dubois is set to take on Magali Rodriguez for the IBO World Lightweight Championship title in the headline bout of Boxxer: Breakthrough. Here’s how to snap-up tickets to this potentially history-making fight.
In an epic Boxxer: Breakthrough card, Caroline Dubois will take on Magali Rodriguez in a world title challenge, Viddal Riley vs Nathan Quarless for the English Cruiserweight title, and Callum Simpson will meet Germaine ‘G-Man’ Brown in a super middleweight showdown — it’s set to be a wild ride, so come on in and let the RadioTimes.com team tell you how to secure tickets.
In just over one month's time, 22-year-old Dubois will face Mexican veteran Rodriguez in the IBO World Lightweight Championship at London’s historic York Hall. The British professional boxer has bagged the titles of Youth Olympic champion, World Youth champion, and four-time European Youth champion - but is she up for the challenge power-punching Rodriguez will bring? The Mexican veteran is a former WBA world title challenger and current WBC title holder, with nine knockouts amongst her current 22 match victories.
Dubois has stated Katie Taylor and Mikaela Mayer are future targets, so if she beats Rodriguez, there is ample opportunity for a big-name bout.
When asked about Dubois, Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom said: “Caroline Dubois is exceptional and we’ve said ever since she turned professional with Boxxer last year that we expect her to become the future face of the women’s sport, not only in the UK but on the world stage. Her ambition is as big as her talent, but even I didn’t expect her to blast her way to a world title opportunity in just eight fights.”
Buy Boxxer presents Sky Sports Fight Night tickets at Ticketmaster
For top sporting events, you can count on us to tell you how to secure tickets, just take a look at our Wimbledon tickets and KSI vs Tommy Fury tickets pieces.
How many fights has Caroline Dubois had?
Dubois has had six professional fights to date, with a 100 per cent victory rating so far, including five wins by knock-out.
When the Boxxer: Breakthrough match was announced, Dubois took to Twitter to share the news: “I said big fights this year and that’s what’s been delivered! Grateful and excited to be fighting for my first title and a world title at that!”
Buy Boxxer presents Sky Sports Fight Night tickets at Ticketmaster
Where can I watch Boxxer presents Sky Sports Fight Night?
The IBO World Lightweight Championship, English Cruiserweight Championship, and super middleweight boxing title are all to fight for at London’s historic York Hall this September, and the matches will be broadcast live and exclusively on Sky Sports.
More like this
Get Sky Sports from £14 a month for three months at Sky
For more top sports deals, take a look at the best Sky Sports offers and BT Sport offers for this month.
:Boxxer: Breakthrough date: when is the Caroline Dubois Sky Sports Fight Night?
Boxxer: Breakthrough begins at 4:30pm on Saturday 30th September 2023, which is just over one month away.
Buy Boxxer presents Sky Sports Fight Night tickets at Ticketmaster
Caroline Dubois vs Magali Rodriguez UK venue: where is the Boxxer: Breakthrough fight?
The Boxxer presents Sky Sports Fight Night event will take place at London’s iconic York Hall. Located in the heart of Bethnal Green in East London, York Hall has more than established itself as the home of British boxing as it was voted the sixth best place in the world to watch live boxing.
York Hall is easy to get to from Cambridge Heath overground station and Bethnal Green underground station.
Buy Boxxer presents Sky Sports Fight Night tickets at Ticketmaster
Do you fancy trying your hand at some heart-pumping activities? Here are the best UK motorbike experiences, best UK water sports and water activities, best UK driving experiences, and best F1 experience days.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What is on the Boxxer presents Sky Sports Fight Night card?
Dubois’ world title challenge is just one of three bouts which have been announced for Fight Night. Undefeated cruiserweights Riley and Quarless will be going head-to-head for the English Cruiserweight title. Plus, Simpson is set to go up against ‘G-Man’ Brown for a super middleweight standout which is guaranteed to be feisty.
Buy Boxxer presents Sky Sports Fight Night tickets at Ticketmaster
How to get Boxxer presents Sky Sports Fight Night tickets for London fight
Pre-sale tickets for Boxxer: Breakthrough are on sale right now, having gone live on the Ticketmaster site at midday today (Friday 25th August).
General on sale will take place tomorrow (Saturday 26th August), also at 12pm.
Buy Boxxer presents Sky Sports Fight Night tickets at Ticketmaster
Want to do the things you love for less? Of course you do! Here's how to get cheap football tickets.