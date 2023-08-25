Dubois has stated Katie Taylor and Mikaela Mayer are future targets, so if she beats Rodriguez, there is ample opportunity for a big-name bout.

When asked about Dubois, Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom said: “Caroline Dubois is exceptional and we’ve said ever since she turned professional with Boxxer last year that we expect her to become the future face of the women’s sport, not only in the UK but on the world stage. Her ambition is as big as her talent, but even I didn’t expect her to blast her way to a world title opportunity in just eight fights.”

How many fights has Caroline Dubois had?

Dubois has had six professional fights to date, with a 100 per cent victory rating so far, including five wins by knock-out.

When the Boxxer: Breakthrough match was announced, Dubois took to Twitter to share the news: “I said big fights this year and that’s what’s been delivered! Grateful and excited to be fighting for my first title and a world title at that!”

Where can I watch Boxxer presents Sky Sports Fight Night?

The IBO World Lightweight Championship, English Cruiserweight Championship, and super middleweight boxing title are all to fight for at London’s historic York Hall this September, and the matches will be broadcast live and exclusively on Sky Sports.

Boxxer: Breakthrough begins at 4:30pm on Saturday 30th September 2023, which is just over one month away.

Caroline Dubois vs Magali Rodriguez UK venue: where is the Boxxer: Breakthrough fight?

Caroline Dubois vs Milena Koleva. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

The Boxxer presents Sky Sports Fight Night event will take place at London’s iconic York Hall. Located in the heart of Bethnal Green in East London, York Hall has more than established itself as the home of British boxing as it was voted the sixth best place in the world to watch live boxing.

York Hall is easy to get to from Cambridge Heath overground station and Bethnal Green underground station.

What is on the Boxxer presents Sky Sports Fight Night card?

Viddal Riley vs Anees Taj. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Dubois’ world title challenge is just one of three bouts which have been announced for Fight Night. Undefeated cruiserweights Riley and Quarless will be going head-to-head for the English Cruiserweight title. Plus, Simpson is set to go up against ‘G-Man’ Brown for a super middleweight standout which is guaranteed to be feisty.

How to get Boxxer presents Sky Sports Fight Night tickets for London fight

Pre-sale tickets for Boxxer: Breakthrough are on sale right now, having gone live on the Ticketmaster site at midday today (Friday 25th August).

General on sale will take place tomorrow (Saturday 26th August), also at 12pm.

