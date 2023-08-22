For both men, this fight is a chance to prove who’s superior once and for all. KSI’s most recent match took place against Joe Fournier in May and saw the Misfits CEO win by knockout in only the second round. Meanwhile, Fury came face to face with YouTuber Jake Paul in February and won after a tense match that came down to a split decision.

The pair both have four knock-outs to their name and will have just one chance to assert their dominance over the Misfits boxing scene.

Alongside KSI vs Fury, the Prime Card will also feature a match between YouTuber Logan Paul and MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

Misfits boxing was set up by KSI in 2021 and debuted last year with X SERIES 001 at the O2. It has since become a global phenomenon, with all the matches being streamed on DAZN and the Paul vs Fury match bringing in a massive 800,000 pay-per-view purchases. Now, this match is expected to be even bigger, and with tickets on sale now, you’re going to have to be quick if you want to grab a spot.

Here's everything you need to know about how to get tickets.

Buy KSI vs Tommy Fury tickets at Ticketmaster

KSI and Tommy Fury’s long-awaited clash is scheduled for Saturday, 14th October 2023 at 10pm (BST). The doors to the event will open from 5pm and the undercard will reportedly get underway at 7pm.

KSI vs Tommy Fury UK venue: Where is the Misfits Boxing fight?

This latest edition of Misfits boxing is coming to Manchester’s AO Arena.

Found right in the heart of Manchester city centre, the stadium is accessible via tram, train, and bus. If you’re travelling from outside the city, your best bet is to head to Manchester Piccadilly, which goes from London Euston, and then changing to a train to Manchester Victoria.

For the best deals on trips up north, check out how to get cheap train tickets, and you can also shop around at Trainline.com.

Buy KSI vs Tommy Fury tickets at Ticketmaster

What is the KSI vs Tommy Fury Misfits Boxing fight card?

So far, just two fights have been announced for the event, here’s the full fight card:

KSI vs Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Logan Paul, brother of Jake Paul, will be facing off against mixed martial artist (and Conor McGregor's training partner) Dillon Danis. Danis was originally scheduled to fight KSI at a Misfits event in January, but pulled out just ten days before.

More like this

Buy KSI vs Tommy Fury tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much do KSI vs Tommy Fury tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the match start at £40 and go all the way up to £2,000 depending on where you sit. The ringside seats are obviously going to be the most expensive, and hospitality suites will start at around £500.

How to get KSI vs Tommy Fury tickets for the Misfits Boxing fight

The pre-sale for KSI vs Tommy Fury went live today (Tuesday, 22nd August). This pre-sale is exclusively for F&F, Three and Misfits members and will end on Friday, 25th August at 9am.

The general sale tickets will go live on Friday at 10am, so float like a butterfly over to Ticketmaster to grab your spot. Plus, if you’re looking for help, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy KSI vs Tommy Fury tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more extreme sport, check out the best motorbike experiences and the best flight experiences. Plus, the best UK stadium tours.