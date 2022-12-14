Both Barbarians and World XV are rugby union teams organised on an invitational basis, with World XV composed of players invited from various countries, and Barbarians being a British-based club.

The Barbarians v World XV game promises to be an exciting one, with rival coaches Eddie Jones and Steve Hansen going head-to-head once again in London next May.

Barbarians are affectionately known as the world’s most famous rugby club, with a rich history dating back to 1890. Over the years, 31 nationalities have represented the Barbarians - and in the weeks leading up to next year's fixture, players across the globe will once again come together to form the Barbarians and the World XV sides.

Former England coach Jones has been appointed to the Barbarians, meaning he’ll return to Twickenham Stadium. Jones will be up against ex-All Blacks player and former New Zealand coach Hansen. Back in 2019, Jones and England achieved a World Cup semi-final victory over New Zealand, but who will claim the Killik Cup in 2023?

Speaking about being appointed coach, Jones said: “It’s an incredible honour to be asked to coach the Barbarians for a second time. The club showed during the autumn that the values and traditions which make the Barbarians so special are still very much alive. Fans can expect to see two top-quality teams, packed full of international players, going all out to catch the eye ahead of the Rugby World Cup.”

Tickets for Barbarians v World XV are on sale right now. Let’s find out how you can get them.

Buy Barbarians v World XV tickets at Ticketmaster

For more exciting things to do in the capital city, here are the best London New Year's Eve events and the top London experience gifts.

Barbarians v World XV: when and where are the teams playing in the UK?

The world’s most famous rugby club, Barbarians, will be taking on World XV at Twickenham Stadium in London.

Twickenham Stadium is a rugby union stadium owned by the Rugby Football Union. The England national rugby union team plays home matches at this stadium.

It’s located in south west London and is easy to get to whether you're travelling from inside the capital or from further afield. Its nearest train station is St Margarets, and it’s also close to Richmond for the Overground, District Line, and South Western Railway.

More like this

The fight for the Killik Cup will take place on 28th May 2023 at 3pm.

Barbarians v World XV: how to get tickets

Tickets for Barbarians v World XV are on sale right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 14th December).

General on-sale tickets are available from Ticketmaster, and at the time of writing this article, tickets start from just £27.50.

Buy Barbarians v World XV tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For the latest ticket releases, stay up to date with our Going Out section. If you're a sports fan, be sure to check out the top BT Sport offers and Sky Sports offers.