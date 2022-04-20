The indie-rock group founded in 2000 is best known for hit albums like Neon Bible and Funeral. Their 2010 album The Suburbs won 'album of the year' at the Grammys and the Brit Award for best international album.

Canadian rock icons, Arcade Fire, are set to light up the "grand reopening" of KOKO, London, according to their latest announcement.

Now, they're set to play London and reopen a well-loved UK venue, KOKO — located on Camden High Street in north London.

The venue shut down in 2019 and has undergone a £70m redevelopment. Now, it's ready to receive fans and top acts once again.

Check out our guide below for all the latest info on how to grab tickets to see Arcade Fire at the grand reopening.

Arcade Fire tickets 2022: When is the UK show at KOKO?

There's not long to wait, Arcade Fire fans. The grand reopening of KOKO London, complete with a performance from Arcade Fire, is set to take place on 29th April 2022.

Buy Arcade Fire tickets for KOKO, London

Arcade Fire tickets 2022: When do tickets go on sale for KOKO London?

The 'Label Presale' begins on Thursday 21st April at 10am, but most fans will have to wait for the general sale, which takes place straight after the presale at midday on 21st April.

It's worth making sure you're on the site and ready to go before the general sale starts as these tickets are sure to be in high demand!

How much do tickets cost?

We haven't had confirmation on ticket pricing yet. Just follow the links below when the general sale begins for all the latest updates on pricing and availability.

Who will be supporting Arcade Fire at KOKO?

There's no confirmation on supporting acts yet, but you can check back on the event page on Ticketmaster — linked below — for the latest updates.

If you're looking forward to the show and want to listen to some of your favourite Arcade Fire tracks beforehand, maybe you're looking for some great audio gear recommendations?

