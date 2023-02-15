The Always Sunny Podcast announces London dates for live show – how to get tickets

The Always Sunny Podcast was launched by Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton as a way of looking back at the best bits and behind-the-scenes moments of the hit comedy, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. It started up in 2021 shortly after the show reached its 15th season, then becoming the longest running sitcom of all time.

Get ready for shocking stories, crass jokes, and a whole load of dark humour when the writers of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia come to the UK this April. Landing in London’s Royal Albert Hall, the group behind the US sitcom will be recording a live version of their podcast, and are promising “stories, laughs, and [to] reflect on 20 years of making the hit series”.

Each week, the two stars are joined by their co-star Charlie Day and fellow writer Megan Ganz and together, they recap every episode of the still-going series and share 20 years’ worth of stories from the set.

The live show was teased last month when McElhenney (who you might recognise from his recent Wrexham-buying activities with Ryan Reynolds) Tweeted: “Would anyone in England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland be interested in a Sunny live show in the spring? Asking for some friends looking to travel.”

For the uninitiated, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia tells the story of five sociopaths who run Paddy’s Pub in, you guessed it, Philadelphia. Together, ‘The Gang’ is made up of Charlie Kelly (Day), Mac (McElhenney), Dennis Reynolds (Howerton), Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito), and Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and are united by their anti-social behaviour and general lack of interest in other people.

The pilot episode was originally shot on a digital camcorder as a short film, but quickly turned into the cult comedy we know and love today. Now, its European fans can get an exclusive look into the heart of the series by watching one of the three live shows in London and Dublin. So without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about tickets.

The Always Sunny Podcast Live 2023: What are the dates and venues?

Even if you’ve not watched It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia religiously, you’ll definitely recognise certain scenes. Whether it’s the Pepe Silvia conspiracy meme or one of Danny DeVito’s tasteful jokes, the series has entered the cultural zeitgeist in so many ways.

At the live show, the cast will discuss some of these notorious moments, as well as behind-the-scenes secrets and general observations about their lives.

Here are the UK and Ireland dates:

How to get tickets to The Always Sunny Podcast Live 2023

Pre-sale tickets for The Always Sunny Podcast shows are on sale now, having gone live at 10am today (Wednesday 15th February). Pre-sale is open to O2 Priority customers, Live Nation members and artists with the promo code SUNNY.

General sale tickets go live on Friday 17th February at 10am. Make sure the sun shines on you that day by reading our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

