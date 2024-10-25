This follows her shows in Europe, South America, and her current 35-date North American Triple Moon Tour.

A London date has yet to be announced although fans speculate a potential Glastonbury appearance for the Canadian singer.

Morissette is best known for her smash-hit album Jagged Little Pill in 1995. Across her career, this was followed by nine more albums with hits including You Oughta Know, Hand in My Pocket and Thank U. In a 2023 interview with Variety, the artist said she would begin working on a new album in 2024 and fans are still waiting.

Here's how you can fill the time by seeing her live.

Buy Alanis Morissette tickets at Ticketmaster

Alanis Morissette is coming to five UK and Ireland venues in 2025 as part of her world tour. Here are the dates and venues:

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Alanis Morissette tickets

Tickets for the Lancashire Lytham Festival are already on sale. The rest of the dates go on sale on Friday 25th October at 9am.

Buy Alanis Morissette tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more musical news and reviews, here are the best Christmas London shows, how to get ELO tickets, and Vanessa Williams on the Devil Wears Prada.