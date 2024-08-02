The four-piece, made up of Jeremy McKinnon on vocals, Alex Shelnutt on drums, Kevin Skaff on guitar and vocals, and Neil Westfall on guitar and vocals, are known for their blend of sounds, from pop-punk to post-hardcore and metalcore.

A Day To Remember first burst onto the alternative music scene in 2003. Since then, they've gone from strength to strength, achieving a platinum album, two gold albums, a platinum single and four gold singles.

Every full-length release the band has put out has topped the Billboard Rock, Indie, and Alternative Charts, resulting in nearly two billion steams worldwide and over three million units sold.

More like this

Fresh off the back of their North American tour, titled The Least Anticipated Album Tour, the band have announced their plans to head back to the UK, with tickets going on sale this week.

A June date has led to some speculation that we may be seeing them on the European festival circuit next year, however nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

So, if you want to be in with the chance of seeing the genre-defying A Day To Remember live in concert, RadioTimes.com has rounded up Everything We Need to do just that.

Buy A Day To Remember tickets at Ticketmaster

Want to see more live music? Check out our tips on how to get last-minute Taylor Swift tickets, as well as The Warehouse Project tickets.

If you want to catch the American rockers live, then you'll need to be on the ball as they're only playing one UK show next year. Here's the low-down:

24th June 2025 — London, O2 Academy Brixton

Buy A Day To Remember tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When do A Day To Remember tickets go on sale?

If It Means a Lot To You, then you were surely ready for the release of general sale tickets at 10am on Friday 2nd August.

Buy A Day To Remember tickets at Ticketmaster

How much are A Day To Remember tickets?

Tickets are priced at £58.25 for both stalls and circle.

Buy A Day To Remember tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get A Day To Remember tickets?

Be sure to get online bright and early on Friday 2nd August, otherwise you could be The Downfall of Us All. We'd recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale, which they're due to do at 10am.

Since there's only one show on the billing, demand is likely to be high, so if you're after more advice, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy A Day To Remember tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Want some more advice? We've put together a guide to how to get cheap concert tickets, as well as how to avoid unnecessary booking fees.