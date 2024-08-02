Everything you need to know about A Day To Remember's London 2025 show
All I Want is tickets to A Day To Remember's one-off London show in 2025.
For one night and one night only, A Day To Remember are returning to London.
In June 2025, the American band will be heading to the O2 Academy Brixton to bring their signature high-energy live show to UK fans.
The four-piece, made up of Jeremy McKinnon on vocals, Alex Shelnutt on drums, Kevin Skaff on guitar and vocals, and Neil Westfall on guitar and vocals, are known for their blend of sounds, from pop-punk to post-hardcore and metalcore.
A Day To Remember first burst onto the alternative music scene in 2003. Since then, they've gone from strength to strength, achieving a platinum album, two gold albums, a platinum single and four gold singles.
Every full-length release the band has put out has topped the Billboard Rock, Indie, and Alternative Charts, resulting in nearly two billion steams worldwide and over three million units sold.
Fresh off the back of their North American tour, titled The Least Anticipated Album Tour, the band have announced their plans to head back to the UK, with tickets going on sale this week.
A June date has led to some speculation that we may be seeing them on the European festival circuit next year, however nothing has been confirmed as of yet.
So, if you want to be in with the chance of seeing the genre-defying A Day To Remember live in concert, RadioTimes.com has rounded up Everything We Need to do just that.
A Day To Remember: UK date and venue
If you want to catch the American rockers live, then you'll need to be on the ball as they're only playing one UK show next year. Here's the low-down:
- 24th June 2025 — London, O2 Academy Brixton
When do A Day To Remember tickets go on sale?
If It Means a Lot To You, then you were surely ready for the release of general sale tickets at 10am on Friday 2nd August.
How much are A Day To Remember tickets?
Tickets are priced at £58.25 for both stalls and circle.
How to get A Day To Remember tickets?
Be sure to get online bright and early on Friday 2nd August, otherwise you could be The Downfall of Us All. We'd recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale, which they're due to do at 10am.
Since there's only one show on the billing, demand is likely to be high, so if you're after more advice, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
