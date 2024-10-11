The musical started life on Broadway in 2017 before landing in the West End in 2019, and now it’s embarking on its first tour of the UK and Ireland. In the toe-tapping opening number, Welcome to the Rock, we’re introduced to all 12 cast members, who play 84 characters (through switching accessories), including the islanders and the “plane people”, as they’re called. The show is very narrative-driven, as we’re told about events through different individuals’ perspectives.

There’s the former mayor of Gander, Claude Elliott (played by Nicholas Pound), kind-hearted teacher Beulah Davis (Amanda Henderson), and Bonnie Harris (Rosie Glossop), who worked in Gander’s animal shelter and cared for the 19 animals that were on the planes, including dogs, cats and two bonobos.

As for the passengers, it’s impossible not to love following the story of English oil executive Nick Marson (Daniel Crowder) and Texan Diane Gray (Kirsty Hoiles), who strike up a romance in Gander, while LA-based gay couple Kevin Jung (Jamal Zulfiqar) and Kevin Tuerff (Mark Dugdale) provide loads of moments of light relief. This is a truly outstanding ensemble piece, where everyone shines.

Nick Marson (Daniel Crowder) and Diane Gray (Kirsty Hoiles) in Come From Away. Craig Sugden

The biggest moving parts on the stage are chairs, which double-up as bus and plane seats. The band are positioned on the stage and often join in with the cast for a good old jolly knees-up. The show runs for 1h 40m without an interval (something I personally love and think should be done more) so that the audience can invest in the characters and also gives a sense of how chaotic and fast-paced those five days in 2001 were.

The citizens of Gander do, and do, and do some more, providing food, clothing, shelter and kind words to their new guests, all while neglecting to sleep and asking for nothing in return. Gander is a place where you can leave your door unlocked and you don’t need to protect your wallet, where the people are good and kind. The musical number Screech In is one of the best bits in the musical, where “you’ll be a Newfoundlander” if you down a shot of Screech (a type of rum) and kiss a codfish, a tradition all the newcomers are subjected to.

It's time to kiss the fish in a Newfoundland tradition. Craig Sugden

Within all the jokes and joviality, I wish some of the more serious moments in the musical were given more time to breathe, like Hannah O'Rourke (Bree Smith) not being able to get hold of her firefighter son in New York, the two Kevins struggling in their relationship, and the shock at first hearing about the news of 9/11. World-famous Muslim chef Ali (also Zulfiqar) encounters Islamophobia as people with various religions, languages, and food preferences all come together, not always in perfect harmony.

Captain Beverley Bass (Sara Poyzer) is the pilot who was ordered to land at Gander International Airport on September 11, 2001, and we learn about her journey becoming the first female captain for American Airlines in the powerful Me and the Sky, where her love of the job becomes tainted due to the terror attacks.

Captain Beverley Bass (Sara Poyzer) in Come From Away. Craig Sugden

In the song Blankets and Bedding, the lyrics, “I can't watch the news anymore” resonate in current times, where tensions are high and there’s a general sense of unease and unrest. No, things might not always be “sunshine and rainbows”, particularly not in our increasingly fractured world, but Come From Away, despite its sometimes unrealistic radical optimism, is uplifting and hopeful – and it will restore your faith in humanity.

The realists, or cynics, among us might be thinking, “Is this all too good to be true?" Well, no, actually. “Are people really like this?” It turns out that yes, they are.

The cast of Come From Away. Craig Sugden

This was just further reinforced during the post-show announcement, where we were told about theatre blogger Lydia Greatrix, who was welcomed on stage. She is following the show’s UK tour, paying forward good causes in every place she visits. Inspired by the charity Pay It Forward 9/11, and the generous people of Newfoundland, she’s doing this in memory of her friend Laura Townsend, who saw Come From Away more than 150 times around the world.

How can you not love a show that inspires something as lovely as that? The message to take away is that we all have the power to make the world a kinder place. Wherever we are, we could all do with being a bit more Newfoundlander.

Buy Come From Away tickets at ATG Tickets

When and where can I see Come From Away?

Come From Away is currently showing at the New Wimbledon Theatre until Saturday 12th October.

After that the show will be heading on tour to the following:

15th – 26th Oct 2024 – Norwich, Theatre Royal

5th – 9th Nov 2024 – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre

12th – 16th Nov 2024 – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

19th – 23rd Nov 2024 – Chichester, Festival Theatre

26th – 30th Nov 2024 – Milton Keynes, Theatre

3rd Dec 2024 – 5th Jan 2025 – Salford, The Lowry

How to get Come From Away tickets

The Wimbledon and Milton Keynes dates are available at ATG Tickets, otherwise you'll need to head to the respective venue sites.

Buy Come From Away tickets at ATG Tickets

