Also set to perform is American pop star Sabrina Carpenter, Bradley Simpson, the lead singer of the Vamps, and Perrie Edwards, in her debut as a solo act.

'90s trio Sugababes, electronic band Rudimental and Summertime Ball newcomer Benson Boone are also among the big names on the line-up.

More of the line-up for the event was announced on Tuesday, with RAYE, Becky Hill, Ella Henderson and Paul Russell all in the mix.

North is set to host the event and said previously in a joint statement with Stark and Welby: "We're so excited that Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back!

"The energy, the music, the crowd – it's going to be off the chart and we've got some of the world's biggest stars lined up for our Capital listeners.

"Make sure to set your alarms and listen to Capital Breakfast on Monday to hear the first set of Ballers!"

When is Capital Summertime Ball 2024?

Capital’s Summertime Ball 2024 is taking place on Sunday 16th June at Wembley Stadium.

Capital Summertime Ball 2024 line-up

Here is the full list of the artists confirmed so far:

RAYE

Sugababes

Becky Hill

Paul Russell

Ella Henderson

Aitch

Meghan Trainor

David Guetta

Jax Jones

Bradley Simpson

Benson Boone

Caity Baser

Rudimental

Sabrina Carpenter

How to get tickets for Capital Summertime Ball 2024

Tickets are set to go on sale on Wednesday 1st May at 9am exclusively on Global Player, which you need to download for free on a smartphone or tablet from the Apple app store or Google Play store.

Presale opens on Tuesday 30th April at 9am.

