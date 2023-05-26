Like with all of the RadioTimes.com experience guides, we consider every type of person and personality – just take a look at the mix of activities in our things to do in Liverpool , best Manchester experience gifts , and best London experience gifts guides – that’s why we’ve split the experiences into four categories: adventurers, animal-lovers, unusual experiences, and the best experiences for couples, to cover all bases.

Whether it’s Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow or the stunning southern Scottish lochs you’re visiting, our guide to the best Scotland experience gifts is sure to give you plenty of activity inspiration.

Also, with the weather warming up, the half term holiday on the horizon, and the fact that Scotland has so much beautiful scenery, a lot of our experiences are outdoors. But, for those of you who like to experience a city at a slower pace, we’ve included some afternoon teas and candlelight concerts, too.

Here are the best Scotland experience gifts to treat a loved one to.

For more of the top things to do across the UK and Scotland, stay up to date with our Going Out section where we have guides like the best Edinburgh ghost tours. Plus, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter for weekend inspiration.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jump to:

Best Scotland experience gifts at a glance

Best Scotland experience gifts to treat someone to in 2023

Best Scotland experience gifts for adventurers

Kayaking for Two in Loch Lomond

Peter Ribbeck via Getty Images Peter Ribbeck via Getty Images

In this five-hour experience, you and your kayaking partner in crime will learn to kayak on Loch Lomond, a loch in southern Scotland whose surrounding areas are home to red deer and stunning oak woodlands. You’ll receive a full safety briefing and lesson from a qualified instructor, before you head out on the water to test your newfound skills. This experience is a brilliant way to see Scotland from a new perspective – the ground is overrated, anyway!

Buy Kayaking for Two in Loch Lomond for £90 at Red Letter Days

If you enjoy time spent on the water, then take a look at the best London boat tours.

Zip Adventure for Two in the Killiecrankie Valley

Virgin Experience Days Virgin Experience Days

One of our RadioTimes.com writers went on a zip adventure in Nottingham, and despite the initial fear (‘we’re not climbing all the way up there, are we?’) they had a lot of fun, and would wholeheartedly recommend this next adventure.

Perfect for adrenaline junkies, this experience will take you 30 metres above the ground, where you’ll try nine zip lines which whiz through the Killiecrankie Valley and across the brilliant River Garry.

Buy Zip Adventure for Two in the Killiecrankie Valley for £78 at Virgin Experience Days

Are you an adrenaline junkie? Then why not try one of the best UK zombie experiences or best UK driving experiences? They're definitely not for the faint-hearted.

Double Landing Flying Lesson

Virgin Experience Days Virgin Experience Days

Fancy using your trip to Scotland to experience a truly once in a lifetime opportunity like flying a plane? Of course you do. In this experience from Virgin Experience Days, you’ll act as the pilot during one leg of the flight, then you’ll sit back, relax, and take in the gorgeous views on the second leg. After completing both legs, you’ll receive a certificate to proudly display in your home (and to brag about on social media!).

More like this

Rest assured that you’ll receive a safety and technical briefing from a Civil Aviation Authority experienced instructor, who will discuss the controls and the route.

Buy Double Landing Flying Lesson for £249 £165 (save £84 or 34%) at Virgin Experience Days

White Water Rafting for Two

Virgin Experience Days Virgin Experience Days

Are you ready to put yourself to the test? Warning: it’ll challenge you more than a trip to the cinema or an evening meal at a restaurant… When you first arrive at the experience, which takes place in two locations in Scotland, Aberfeldy and Grandtully, you’ll receive a briefing and will gear up in safety attire. Then, you’ll be facing steep drops, tight turns, and plenty of water soaking as you bounce around one of the white water runs.

Buy White Water Rafting for Two for £116 at Virgin Experience Days

Want to test your nerve? Then take part in one of the best London escape rooms or the best London VR experiences.

Most unusual Scotland experience gifts

Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros

Fever Fever

On Friday 22nd September, you’ll have the opportunity to experience music from top movies under the gentle glow of candlelight at St Mary's Cathedral in Edinburgh. The Quartet Scotland, a stunning string quartet, will perform songs such as Over the Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz, Suite from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Hogwarts’ Anthem from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and Shallow from A Star Is Born, plus many more.

Buy Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros. tickets from £20 at Fever

Take a look at the best UK candlelight concerts for more experiences like this one.

The Edinburgh Cheese Crawl

Diana Miller via Getty Images Diana Miller via Getty Images

Can you brie-lieve there’s an Edinburgh Cheese Crawl? It almost seems too gouda to be true! Learn all about Edinburgh’s grate-est cheeses in a two-hour walking tour: the tour will include a cheese quiz, lots of fun facts, and the chance to sample various cheeses and a cheese scone, as well as a bit of fizz. It’s a truly unique day out that even the biggest of curd nerds will enjoy.

Buy The Edinburgh Cheese Crawl tickets for £35 at Fever

Historic City Sightseeing Helicopter Tour for Two

Virgin Experience Days Virgin Experience Days

Experience Scotland from dizzying new heights as you embark on a helicopter tour of either Perth, Coatbridge, Cumbernauld, or Stirling. In the 25-mile flight, you’ll be able to take in the scenery of some of Scotland’s finest locations, and your experienced pilot will draw your attention to famous sights and buildings.

Buy Historic City Sightseeing Helicopter Tour for Two for £390 £185 (save £205 or 55%) at Virgin Experience Days

Wizard's Afternoon Tea for Two at The Cauldron

Virgin Experience Days Virgin Experience Days

Calling all budding witches and wizards, this next experience is for you! The RadioTimes.com team were lucky enough to visit The Cauldron in London, and put our spells to the test to create some truly magical cocktails. At The Cauldron in Edinburgh, however, you’ll use your magic wand to brew two perfectly blended teas, and you’ll munch on mini scones, sandwiches, cupcakes, brownies, and more.

Buy Wizard's Afternoon Tea for Two at The Cauldron for £80 at Virgin Experience Days

Read our The Cauldron review, plus take a look at our BBC Earth Experience review and 2:22 A Ghost Story review for more of our thoughts on the experiences we recommend.

Best animal Scotland experience gifts

Falconry Taster for Two

Virgin Experience Days Virgin Experience Days

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s – oh wait, hang on a second, yes, we can confirm it is actually a bird. For animal lovers, this activity is an absolute must. You and your animal-loving friend will get the chance to see the stunning birds of prey up close, before handling one yourself. The bird handler will share insightful and interesting information about the predatory birds, and you’ll be treated to a brilliant flying display. There will be plenty of photo opportunities to commemorate your day, so be sure to bring your camera.

Buy Falconry Taster for Two for £99 £45 (save £44 or 55%) at Virgin Experience Days

For more experiences like this one, take a look at the best UK animal experience days.

Entry to the Scottish Owl Centre for Two Adults and Two Children

Buyagift Buyagift

Are you making your trip to Scotland a family affair? Then treat the little ones to a day at the Scottish Owl Centre. At the centre, you’ll meet owls from all over the world, and uncover lots of interesting facts about them, plus, there’s the chance to see a flying demo where you can witness firsthand how impressive owls are. With playgrounds, woodland walks and a bowling green at the centre, too, there’s plenty to do to make this a fun day out – dare we say, you’ll have a hoot!

Buy Entry to the Scottish Owl Centre for Two Adults and Two Children for £30 at Buyagift

This would be a brilliant activity to do with the kids over the school holidays, and for more inspiration, take a look at our how to get cheap Thorpe Park tickets and how to get cheap Alton Towers tickets guides.

Best Scotland experience gifts for couples

Luxury Speedboat Tour of Loch Lomond for Two

Virgin Experience Days Virgin Experience Days

This 39km loch in southern Scotland boasts stunning scenery which changes as you make your way around it, and a speedboat tour is a brilliant way to experience the ever-changing landscape of this stunning loch. Plus, your skipper – that’s the master of the ship, to you and me – will tell you tales of Scottish history and heritage as you sail away.

Buy Luxury Speedboat Tour of Loch Lomond for Two for £70 at Virgin Experience Days

Traditional Afternoon Tea Bus Tour in Glasgow or Edinburgh for Two

Red Letter Days Red Letter Days

Edinburgh and Glasgow are two of the most visited cities in Scotland, and this afternoon tea bus tour lets you choose which city you’d like to experience it in.

Once you’ve chosen your city, you’ll board a vintage Routemaster bus, and tuck into a selection of finger sandwiches, Scottish smoked salmon blinis, and quiches, as well as plenty of sweet treats, too, like petit fours, meringues, and traditional scones. Plus, there’s unlimited tea and coffee.

What we like the most about an afternoon tea bus tour, rather than afternoon tea at a set location, is that it gives you the chance to see a city at the same time.

Buy Traditional Afternoon Tea Bus Tour in Glasgow or Edinburgh for Two for £69 at Red Letter Days

If you're based in London, you should check out the best London bus tours.

Two Night Luxury Glamping Lodge Experience for Two at Culdees Castle Estate

Virgin Experience Days Virgin Experience Days

If you haven’t already taken a look at Culdees Castle, we recommend doing so right now; the three-storey Gothic mansion, which was built in 1810, is marvellous, and its grounds look just as brilliant, too. In this experience, you’ll stay in a luxurious lodge which has been handcrafted from natural materials but boasts everything you need for a comfortable stay, like kitchen and bathroom facilities, a double bed, hot tub, fire pit, BBQ and pergola. It’s a great way to reconnect with nature and the outdoors, while still having home comforts.

Buy Two Night Luxury Glamping Lodge Experience for Two at Culdees Castle Estate for £280 at Virgin Experience Days

Three Bridges and Blackness Castle Cruise with Cream Tea for Two

Red Letter Days Red Letter Days

Blackness Castle is a 15th-century fortress, and it’s known as the ship that never sailed due to its pointed stem, square stern, and tall mast, and the fact that it’s so close to the water. In this cruise, you’ll sail past the historic Blackness Castle, as well as three bridges: Forth Road Bridge, UNESCO World Heritage Forth Bridge, and Queensferry Crossing. You and your cruise partner will also tuck into a delicious cream tea on board, and there are plenty of opportunities to spot some marine wildlife, so be sure to bring a camera with you.

Buy Three Bridges and Blackness Castle Cruise with Cream Tea for Two for £48 at Red Letter Days

Hampden Park Stadium and Museum Tour

Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images

Are you and your partner sports fans? Well, you can’t visit Scotland without heading to Hampden Park Stadium. Hampden Park Stadium is home to the Scotland National Football team and Scotland National Rugby Union team. In this Fever experience, you’ll be treated to a guided tour of Hampden Park Stadium, including visiting the changing rooms and walking through the tunnel like an actual player, you’ll also visit the Museum to learn all about the history of football, plus, finish the day off in style as you have a go at shooting the ball into the goal.

Buy Hampden Park Stadium and Museum Tour tickets from £5.50 at Fever

Here are the best UK stadium tours to take this month.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.