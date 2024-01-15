For many people, a new calendar year signals the start of a new lifestyle or a change in behaviour. Challenges like Dry January and Veganuary seem to only grow in popularity every year, with people shifting their focus towards health, wellness and mindfulness. Now could be the ideal team to try out a new fitness class or take some time to reflect on the year gone by with a yoga class.

There are also plenty of other ways to enjoy yourself and help January fly by. Whether you want to learn a new skill like cookery essentials, chill out with a mindfulness day retreat or treat yourself to puppies, painting and bottomless cocktails, we've got you covered.

Looking for more things to fill your calendar in January? Check out our top tips on how to get cheap cinema tickets and how to get cheap theatre tickets.

Best London events in January 2024 at a glance:

Best events in London for January 2024

Puppy yoga in Central London

Pexels/ Kampus Production. Pexels/ Kampus Production

What's better than yoga? Yoga with puppies obviously! Relaxation meets playtime in puppy yoga classes where you can practice rejuvenating yoga poses alongside some adorable furry friends.

There are a range of Saturday dates available and classes will take place at Cromer Studios Holy Cross church in King's Cross.

Buy puppy yoga in Central London from £25 at Fever

Mindful Glow: A candlelit sound bath meditation

Pexels/ Anotni Shkraba Pexels/ Antoni Shkraba

It's time to turn the relaxation all the way up. This event uses the powerful combination of sound bath therapy and meditation to restore your wellness and reset both your mind and body. All of this will take place under the light of hundreds of candles.

Your experienced practitioner will use the sound waves and vibrations from Tibetan and crystal bowls, tuning forks, shamanic drumming, percussion instruments and voice to guide your transformational journey, and you'll even be provided with blankets and pillows.

Buy Mindful Glow: A candlelit sound bath meditation from £24.95 at Fever

Pilates circuit – Wandsworth

Pexels/ Karl Solano Pexels/ Karl Solano

While the phrase "new year, new me" might be a little overused, there is some truth in there; namely that there's no better time to try something new than at the beginning of the new year. If you're a fan of Pilates and want to turn things up a notch, why not take a look at reformer Pilates?

This specific type of Pilates uses a piece of equipment called a reformer, a bed-like frame with a flat platform that moves back and forth on wheels. This means that you'll have resistance or assistance depending on the type of exercise you're doing, making for a tough full-body workout.

This class in Wandsworth is the perfect introduction, and you can even get it for free thanks to the Classpass one month free trial.

Get Pilates circuit— Wandsworth free with Classpass free trial

Full day cookery course for one at Waitrose cookery school

BuyaGift BuyaGift

If one of your New Year's resolutions was to learn how to cook, then you're in luck. Waitrose Cookery Schools can help you learn all the basics or, if you're already confident in the kitchen, they'll show you how to take your culinary skills to the next level.

There are a range of cuisines on offer here, including Japanese, Italian, Indian, pastry, curries and more. The expert instructors will cover classic techniques like knife skills and breadmaking, as well as any recent trends – we're talking Japanese street food and Scandinavian cooking.

Buy Full day cookery course for one at Waitrose cookery school for £155 from BuyaGift

Mindfulness day retreat

Virgin Experience Days Virgin Experience Days

With a choice of 11 different locations, this mindfulness day retreat will help you get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life no matter where you are.

This retreat offers a gentle and contemporary approach to mindfulness, with experienced instructors using a variety of activities including yoga, meditation, affirmation art, sound healing and mindfulness to help you access your zen.

And it doesn't stop there – you'll also get a delicious lunch, snacks and tea. Perfect.

Buy Mindfulness day retreat for £125 £99 (save £26 or 21%) at Virgin Experience Days

There are plenty of things to experience in the UK capital and beyond. Check out our guides to the best London experience gifts for 2024, as well as the best UK driving experiences to try in 2024.

Ballet4life

Pexels/ Anna Shvets Pexels/ Anna Shvets

If it's time to try out a new hobby, why not try ballet? If you've always dreamt of becoming a ballerina, the good news is that it's never too late to start. Ballet4life classes are taught in professional ballet studios with all the necessary equipment, like ballet barres, mirrors, dance floors and sound systems.

Ballet4Life is one of the pioneering vocational dance education bodies and their current timetable offers ballet, contemporary, character, jazz and pointe for all levels including master classes and workshops. There really is something for everyone.

Get Ballet4life free with Classpass free trial

Kirtan with Radhika Das and friends

Getty/ ziprashantzi Getty/ ziprashantzi

So what exactly is Kirtan? This devotional practice comes from the Bhakti yoga tradition and involves participants singing, chanting and repeating mantras. It's a call and response musical meditation not limited to any specific religion (although it has its roots in Hinduism).

The best part is that you don't need to be a good singer or a regular yoga practitioner to join – all you need is an open mind and willing voice. Kirtan with Radhika Das and friends vows to help you discover your inner world and make you feel good quickly.

Buy Kirtan with Radhika Das and friends from £15 at Fever

Puppies, painting and cocktails for two

Getty/ DusanManic Getty/ DusanManic

Puppies and painting and cocktails with gins, these are a few of our favourite things! Luckily, this Puply class combines them all, allowing you to draw artistic inspiration from the puppies surrounding you while sipping on a delicious beverage. You'll learn more about painting and artistry techniques and have the opportunity to try out different colour mixings and tone control.

Afterwards, you can choose between sipping on cocktails or prosecco. Oh, and did we mention the drinks are bottomless?

Buy Puppies, painting and cocktails for £118 at Red Letter Days

There's so much going on in the UK capital in 2024. Don't miss out on the Balloon Museum immersive exhibition or the newly extended Disney 100 exhibition.