Halloween season is upon us once again, and while for some film fans that might be the cue to revisit their favourite horror flicks from years gone by, there are also plenty more recent examples to dig into.

Indeed, 2022 has been something of a bumper year for new horror movies – from original blockbusters such as Nope and brand new chillers like Smile to 'legacy sequels' such as Scream and franchise closers like Halloween Ends.