That film was followed up with the critically divisive Halloween Kills, and now, this new trilogy is set to come to an end with the aptly titled Halloween Ends , releasing on 14th October.

The Halloween franchise got a new burst of life in 2018, when the original film's previous sequels were retconned and Jamie Lee Curtis returned to the series as Laurie Strode to fight Michael Myers once more.

With fans highly anticipating the horror sequel, star Curtis has suggested this new entry in the franchise may make viewers angry - although perhaps not for the reasons you might expect.

Speaking with Digital Spy, Curtis said: "I've been saying people are going to be angry from the beginning. They're going to be angry because we're saying something about all of us as a society. This is about victims. This is about victim shaming."

Michael Myers in Halloween Ends. Universal Pictures

Curtis continued: "This is about what happens in a town when we have all become monsters. People don't like to be told they're monsters. You've seen the monsters on Twitter. All that social media has done is really reminded us all that we're monsters, and that we have that power.

"It's a movie about Michael and Laurie coming in for this final inevitable battle between good and evil, but in the midst of it all, it's asking is Michael really just evil or are we all a little bit culpable here?"

This film also sees a departure from the previous two movies, in that while Halloween Kills took place immediately after its predecessor, Halloween Ends is set four years later.

It sees Laurie having to confront Michael once more after a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, igniting a cascade of violence and terror in the town.

Halloween Ends arrives in UK cinemas on 14th October 2022.

