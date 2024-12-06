All My Love is the new single from Coldplay's 10th studio album, Moon Music, which is available to buy now.

Shot at the home of Van Dyke and featuring his own family, the video sees the star contemplating mortality but also displaying the creativity, skill, and personality that he has always been known for.

"I’m not afraid of it," Van Dyke says of death, "I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual, that I’m going to be alright."

As we see shots of his home life, the actor says he considers himself very lucky, noting: "I got to do what I do — play and act silly."

Watch the epic music video for ALL MY LOVE (director's cut), which clocks in at 7 minutes 18 seconds below.

The video sees Van Dyke sing alongside Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and also displays some energetic dance moves and expressive facial acting too.

Van Dyke, who also fronted his own rating-smashing show from 1961 to 1966, has been keeping busy in recent years, including an appearance in the recent Mary Poppins Returns film, which saw him dancing with similar vigour.

The actor also remains outspoken. Last month, in a video published by Daily Mail, Van Dyke responded to Donald Trump's recent win in the 2024 US election.

Van Dyke asked: “Do you think Donald Trump is capable of making America great again?”

The actor dryly replied: "Fortunately I won’t be around to experience the four years."

