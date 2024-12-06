Sabrina Carpenter to headline BST Hyde Park 2025 after tremendous Spotify and BBC Radio 1 wins
The US pop star is the sixth artist to join the line-up.
Sabrina Carpenter is the latest headline act to be announced for next summer’s BST Hyde Park festival.
The US pop star, whose UK chart-topping hits include Espresso, Taste and Please, Please, Please, will perform next July in central London.
She is the sixth artist to join the line-up after Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Hugh Jackman and Jeff Lynne's ELO.
Carpenter will be joined on the day at the festival by special guests Cairo and beabadoobee, with further names set to be added to the bill in the coming weeks.
The announcement comes after Carpenter’s hit Espresso was crowned the biggest song of 2024 by BBC Radio 1, outperforming artists like Chappell Roan and Charli xcx.
Carpenter also dominated this year’s Spotify Wrapped list, with her song Espresso taking the first spot in the Top 10 Songs Globally list, while her latest album Short n’ Sweet bagged the third spot in Spotify’s Top 10 Albums Globally list.
The hitmaker also bagged six nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards last month, receiving nods for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Solo Album and Best New Artist.
Last year’s BST Hyde Park line-up featured headliners Kylie Minogue, Stray Kids, Stevie Nicks, Kings Of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli, SZA, Robbie Williams and Shania Twain.
Tickets for next summer's festival will go on general sale on Wednesday 11th December at 10am GMT, and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Radio coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.