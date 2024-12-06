She is the sixth artist to join the line-up after Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Hugh Jackman and Jeff Lynne's ELO.

Carpenter will be joined on the day at the festival by special guests Cairo and beabadoobee, with further names set to be added to the bill in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes after Carpenter’s hit Espresso was crowned the biggest song of 2024 by BBC Radio 1, outperforming artists like Chappell Roan and Charli xcx.

Carpenter also dominated this year’s Spotify Wrapped list, with her song Espresso taking the first spot in the Top 10 Songs Globally list, while her latest album Short n’ Sweet bagged the third spot in Spotify’s Top 10 Albums Globally list.

The hitmaker also bagged six nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards last month, receiving nods for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Solo Album and Best New Artist.

Sabrina Carpenter. Nina Westervelt/Billboard via Getty Images

Last year’s BST Hyde Park line-up featured headliners Kylie Minogue, Stray Kids, Stevie Nicks, Kings Of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli, SZA, Robbie Williams and Shania Twain.

Tickets for next summer's festival will go on general sale on Wednesday 11th December at 10am GMT, and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

