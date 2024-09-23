"How was your Brat summer? Was it marvellous? We did that back in the '90s, it was called something different then. Bringing back memories.

"I hope you've been enjoying some of the gorgeous sunsets over the last few weeks. It's a tad soggy our end this morning."

Recently, Scott Mills had been filling in for Ball to host the Breakfast Show, and Ball also gave a shoutout to her stand-in, thanking him for taking her place.

Zoe Ball. BBC/Ray Burmiston

She said: "Thank you to the newly crowned champion of Race Around [sic] the World, Scott Mills, for looking after you for the last two weeks. I love you, Scott - more on that later."

Ball also responded to a message speculating on the reason for her absense, saying: "Thank you for your message, Gavin, no I didn't go to Turkey for new face and teeth. What are you saying, Gavin, what are you saying?"

Ball later teased with her co-presenters that "half of what we need to discuss we have to discuss off air", but added that "some we can discuss on air", saying: "There's so much gossip to catch up on!"

She later went on to confirm that "it's good to be back".

While a reason has not yet been given for Ball's absence, she previously took a break from her radio slot in the spring, before returning to announce that her mother had been diagnosed with cancer.

On Thursday last week, Mills not only filled in for Ball, but he also covered the start of Vernon Kay's show, because the presenter was running late due to a delayed train.

