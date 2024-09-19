"Very difficult, I know, and regular listeners to the show will understand how difficult it is to be first on the register, but I'm still stood at the platform, miles away from central London, miles away from the studio, miles away from a microphone, and it's driving me up the wall.

"And now people on the platform are staring at me because they think I've gone mad - well, I have."

Asked how long he'll be on the air, Scott told listeners he was "no idea", assuring them that "Vernon is on his way, cross your fingers".

As of around 10:30am on Thursday 19th September, Scott was still on air, telling listeners that Vernon would be there soon as his trained "had pulled in".

Fans have shared their support for Mills, who is also covering Zoe Ball's morning show after she has been absent from the airwaves since mid-August.

"Thoughts and prayers for @vernonkay whose delayed train is now moving," one user penned, before praising Mills for "bossing it".

Another wrote: "@scott_mills absolutely smashing Radio 2 today! Covering Zoe Ball on the breakfast show, then filling in for Vernon Kay! Brilliant!"

Fans of the radio DJ will have also just seen him reign triumphant in Celebrity Race Across the World, as he and husband Sam Vaughan won the season, shown in the final episode last night on BBC One.

Looking back at their time in the race, Scott said: "It's been exhilarating, it's been tough, it's been so frustrating at times, but we've been there for each other - the good, the bad, the ups and downs. It just proves we're a great team – a winning team."

