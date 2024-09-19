The radio DJ and his partner were the first to make the climb up Osorno Volcano in Frutillar, Chile, with Kola and Mary Ellen following two hours and 20 minutes behind.

Jeff Brazier and his son Freddy and Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy reached the checkpoint the following day, finishing in third and fourth place respectively.

In the final leg of the race, Scott and Sam were in third place, and there were just 39 minutes between all the teams.

The duo chose to toss a coin to determine which route they would travel. After flipping tails, they left Tilcara to travel through Argentina to San Salvador and onwards to Mendoza.

After realising they had come in first place, the pair jumped for joy and screamed, "Oh my god, we did it," before sharing a hug.

Speaking of their win, Scott said: "Speechless. When you open that book, and there are no other names in it – there's no other feeling like it."

Sam added: "I'm just glad we flipped the coin! To have a great experience and win, it's just the best."

Scott continued, "I can confirm it's the best feeling ever," as Sam added, "We actually won," as Scott wiped away tears.

As Kola and Mary Ellen saw their placing in the race, the actor said he was "so pleased", and noted that Race Across the World "has been one of the best experiences of my life".

After reaching the checkpoint, Freddy told dad Jeff: "We didn't come first; we didn't need to come first. We finished the race and we've done it together. Father and son - I mean, what a duo."

Arriving in last place, Kelly said: "It means everything to finish. Jeremy wanted to win, I just wanted to finish. To be honest, we came last, so I feel like we should have had a jolly from day one - it wouldn't have made any difference!"

All seasons of Celebrity Race Across the World are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

