When is Serial season 4 released? Latest news and the next case

True crime has long established itself as one of the most popular genres of podcast – and no show is more synonymous with that genre than Serial, which first arrived in 2014.

The series has recently been acquired by The New York Times, and a new series titled Nice White Parents is on the horizon in the very near future – read on for everything you need to know.

When is Serial season 4 released?

After a two year wait, we’re finally getting more from the Serial team. This time, we’re going to be delving into public school controversies, with Nice White Parents.

While not officially a fourth season, the new series will be released on Thursday 30th July 2020.

What is Serial about?

Serial is one of the most celebrated and most popular podcast series going – helping to revitalise the format when the first series debuted back in 2014.

The true crime podcast is usually hosted by American journalist Sarah Koenig and focuses on a different case each series – with previous runs having investigated the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee in Baltimore and Bowe Bergdahl, an American Army soldier who was held for five years by the Taliban.

Serial made our list of best true crime podcasts, along with a wide range of other successful audio-only shows.

What cases will feature on Serial season 4?

The fourth series is titled Nice White Parents and will centre on a story that the Serial team has reportedly been working on for five years – that of the relationship between “white parents and the public school down the block”.

It sets out to answer questions about why children from ethnic minority backgrounds appear to have been repeatedly failed by the American public school system, by focusing on the role that white parents often play in education.

Who is the host of Serial season 4?

The new series won’t be hosted by Sarah Koenig as usual, this time out being presented by Chana Joffe-Walt – a producer at This American Life.

Joffe-Walt has been covering the American school system for some time, previously having won a Peabody Award for her work on education and school segregation with reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones.

She has also reported on sexual harassment and previously worked for NPR, where she helped develop the Planet Money podcast.

How to listen to Serial

It couldn’t be easier to access Serial – and it’s available at no cost. You can listen to it at all the usual places for podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google.

