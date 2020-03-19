9 of the best true crime podcasts to get obsessed with

There’s nothing more satisfying than getting hooked on a good podcast, and many of the most addictive series come from the true crime genre. With unsolved cases to fathom, stories that will make your blood run cold and real crimes that seem almost unbelievable, these are the tales that stay with you long after you run out of episodes.

If you’re new to podcasts, or just fancy downloading something a bit different, try these suggestions for some of the best true crime podcasts…

9 of the best true crime podcasts to listen to now

Dirty John

If you loved the Netflix adaptation with Eric Bana and Connie Britton, why not go back to where it all began and listen to the original podcast? This is the story of furniture designer Debra Newell who wanted nothing more than to fall in love. But she should have listened to her head, not her heart, as her new husband isn’t the man she thought he was…

Serial

If you’re going to listen to one podcast it should be Serial. This is the godfather of the true crime podcast genre, the one that paved the way for all the others. Journalist Sarah Koenig explores a different murder every season, exploring the case and letting us into the investigation. So good it hit the top spot on iTunes before its debut.

FBI Retired Case File Review

We’ve watched enough American cop shows to know that the FBI are the officers with all the best intel. They work on the biggest cases, the most fascinating investigations. So what a great idea for a podcast: FBI agents being interviewed about the crimes they worked on – famous cases and the ones we’ve never heard about…

Swindled

Because true crime doesn’t have to mean murder! This is a podcast that aims to explore ‘white-collar crime and corporate greed’ so we’re talking about fraud, scams, con artists and the kinds of crimes most of us are more likely to fall victim to. The host is anonymous, a ‘concerned citizen’ wanting to stand up against life’s bad guys.

My Favourite Murder

“Stay sexy and don’t get murdered”. Wise words and the catchphrase of hosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, who prove that true crime podcasts are allowed to throw in some humour too. The two friends, who bonded over a shared interest in crime, each select one murder per episode and recount the details to each other.

Morning Cup of Murder

If you’re just dipping your toe into the murky waters of true crime podcasts, why not start with these commitment-free 10 minute snippets? Find out what murder was committed on this day in history as you swig a coffee. A bit like Thought for the Day, but darker.

Criminal

The yin to Serial’s yang, Criminal gets the job done in one episode. Each 20-30 minute pod is self-contained, taking us through all sorts of different crime stories from stolen dogs to arson attacks, and of course the odd murder. Listen in any order.

American Scandal

Be honest, you love a bit of scandal from time to time. This podcast covers them all – political, showbiz, corruption, sex, deceit. Host Lindsay Graham helps us to pick apart these scandals – including the Exxon Valdez oil spill and steroid use among athletes – explaining how they shaped America and their lasting impact, revealing the lies and the fallout.

The Dating Game Killer

This is the story of one of America’s most prolific serial killers, a man who appeared on a TV dating show posing as someone looking for love, but turned out to be a diagnosed sociopath guilty of awful crimes. But how did he get away with it for so long and fool so many people along the way?

Find more true crime podcasts and audiobooks on Audible.