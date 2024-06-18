I, meanwhile, was sitting on the sofa while my dad sent messages on the family WhatsApp group having discovered the joys of Stormzy. Since then, he’s also enjoyed performances from Billie Eilish and Lizzo – artists firmly outside his Tom Jones comfort zone. But that’s the wonder of Glastonbury. Whether you’re at Worthy Farm or at home you can enjoy the most eclectic mix of musicians.

This year there are more women than men performing over the weekend for the first time ever and to celebrate we speak to Friday-night headliner Dua Lipa, who promises to turn the Pyramid Stage into a nightclub, as well as Paloma Faith and Shania Twain, who play it on Sunday afternoon. Read their interviews in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine.

It almost made me sad that I won’t be there in person, but then I looked at the weather forecast... Enjoy our armchair guide to all the performances from the comfort of your sofa.

The new issue of Radio Times magazine is out now – subscribe to Radio Times here.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Tom Kerridge on why watching Disney+'s The Bear is a little too close to the bone

Comedian Mark Steel chats about why cancer didn't stop him, dark humour and his love of towns

Speaking to The Radio Times Podcast: Karen Gillan, who stars in Steven Moffat's Douglas Is Cancelled, discusses life post-Doctor Who, cancel culture, the transformative impact of the Me Too movement and media scrutiny

Glastonbury 2024 coverage airs across the BBC from Friday 28th June.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.